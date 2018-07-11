Register
18:12 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Justice Minister Heiko Maas

    Germany Guarantor of Free World, Not Hostage of Russia or US - German FM

    © REUTERS / Stefanie Loos
    Europe
    Get short URL
    20238

    US President Donald Trump claimed earlier in the day at the NATO summit that Germany was "a captive" to Russia and stressed that Berlin "only makes Russia richer."

    "We are not prisoners, neither of Russia nor of the United States. We are one of the guarantors of the free world and that will stay that way," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

    He went on noting that the country's defense spending will rise by 80 percent, "which should be recognized as big."

    Foreign Minister's statement comes after Trump's earlier announcement that Russia has a full control of Germany now due to its heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies. The president also called the fact that Germany pays billions for Russian gas and plans to build a new Nord Stream 2 pipeline "completely unacceptable," as the United States should defend it as an ally in NATO, spending on defense disproportionately more than Berlin.

    READ MORE: Trump Aims to Make Disaster of NATO Summit, Sow Discord in Europe — US Senator

    The US has sided with some EU countries' resentment over Moscow-initiated Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, citing concerns over allegedly increased Europe’s dependence on imported Russian gas. Poland, in particular, has already attempted to thwart the construction of the pipeline, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asking then US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to make sure that US sanctions cover Nord Stream 2 and that European companies involved in the project be fined.

    However, some other European countries have a different view on the project. Germany allowed Russia’s Gazprom to build and operate the Nord Stream 2 in the country’s territorial waters, with the Chancellor Angela Merkel stressing that the pipeline is an economic project. 

    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Why Europe Will Ignore Trump's Wrath Over Nord Stream 2
    Russia, in turn, has repeatedly urged not to politicize Nord Stream 2, which is a purely commercial project, according to Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, which aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

    READ MORE: Russia's "Aggressive Actions" Undermine Euro-Atlantic Security — NATO

    Related:

    Russia's "Aggressive Actions" Undermine Euro-Atlantic Security - NATO
    Trump Aims to Make Disaster of NATO Summit, Sow Discord in Europe - US Senator
    White House Confirms Trump Asked NATO Members to Increase Defense Spending to 4%
    NATO Head Stoltenberg Urges Not to Isolate Russia Over Reunification With Crimea
    Merkel Says Germany 'Independent' as Trump Claims Berlin is Moscow's 'Captive'
    Tags:
    agreement, pipeline, gas, Nord Stream-2, NATO Summit, NATO, Heiko Maas, Donald Trump, EU, Russia, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse