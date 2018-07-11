Register
18:12 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beate Zschaepe, alleged member of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU) enters a court room in Munich, southern Germany, Tuesday, June 4, 2013

    Final Living Member of German Neo-Nazi Killer Gang Sentenced to Life in Prison

    © AP Photo / Marc Mueller
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1320

    The trial against the National Socialist Underground, branded “one of the most important in Germany's post-war history,” has come to an end after 5 years. Although Beate Zschäpe, the last of a trio which killed non-Germans and launched bomb attacks in the 2000's, has to spend life in jail, some demand further investigations.

    The Higher State Court in Bavaria’s capital Munich has found 43-year-old Beate Zschäpe guilty of attacking and murdering non-Germans.  She and her deceased alleged former lovers Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt committed the hate crimes; they called themselves the National Socialist Underground (NSU). She has been convicted to life imprisonment, which is the highest possible sentence in Germany.

    The court also acknowledged the “exceptional severity of the crime,” excluding the possibility of a parole for good conduct after 15 years in jail, which is common practice for Germany.

    Besides Zschäpe, former NPD party member Ralf Wohlleben was found complicit of 9 killings and sentenced to 10 years for providing help to the murderers, while Andre Eminger was cleared of the complicity accusations and got two and a half years for supporting terrorism.

    The extremist terror cell murdered 9 men of Turkish and Greek origin and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007. They also committed two bomb attacks in Cologne; dozens were injured. The trial, branded by the German media “one of the most important trials in Germany's post-war history” began in 2013 after years of unsuccessful investigations.

    READ MORE: Calls to Ban German Neo-Nazi Party as Landmark Hearing Kicks Off

    The country’s security forces were able to trace the NSU only in 2011, when the group’s two male members killed themselves in an alleged suicide pact following a failed bank robbery. Several days after their bodies were found in a burned-out van,  Zschäpe surrendered to the police. For years before that, the investigators had pursued false tracks and misunderstood the far- right extremist background of the crimes, linking the cases to the Turkish organized crime as well as suspected closest family members.

    This triggered public outrage in Germany, while defenders of the families' victims claimed the country's intelligence agency had destroyed evidence and protected its informants in the extremist groups.  The Bundestag (federal parliament) and several state parliaments set up special committees to investigate the authority’s errors.

    Many welcomed the verdict. Germany’s former Justice Minister, who is Foreign Minister now,  welcomed the verdict with a Tweet.

    ​Against racist violence we don’t only use the strength of the law. We need the diversity of our open societies to deal with intolerance and hatred.What the perpetrators have done is irreparable. The victims will never be forgotten.

    Meanwhile, some lambasted the idea that the authorities have finished investigating the NSU and neo-Nazi underground with the verdict.

    “Angela Merkel and many others promised the victims a complete investigation. That promise was broken," chairman of the Turkish community organization TGD Gökay Sofuoglu said in a statement, cited by the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

    The left-wing party Die Linke shared the dissatisfaction.

    With the verdict in the NSU trial the complex is not cleared up. There is much evidence, suggesting that the NSU consisted of more than three neo-Nazis. Victims were stigmatized, constitutional protectors obstructed the investigation. Relatives have a right to the truth.

    Additionally, the campaign “No Final Line” protested the court’s ruling during a rally in Munich, stating that the verdict was a slap in the face for the victims’ relatives.

    Related:

    Protest Erupts in Germany Calling for Release of 'Nazi Grandma'
    May's Immigration Policy Almost ‘Reminiscent of Nazi Germany' – Ex-UK Official
    American Woman Sued for Calling German Police ‘Nazis’
    'Fake News' Blunder as German Court 'Bans' Neo-Nazi Group NPD
    German Top Court Rejects Parliament's Motion to Ban Far-Right NPD Party
    Tags:
    far-right extremism, attack, murder, immigrants, hate crimes, trial, nationalists, Neo-Nazi, Cologne, Munich, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse