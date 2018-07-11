French Military Helicopter Crashes in Cote d’Ivoire, Pilot Dead - Army

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French officer died in the crash of a helicopter in Cote d'Ivoire during joint French-Ivorian training, the French Army said Wednesday.

"The Army deeply regrets the death of Lt. Alexandre Arnaud… in Cote d’Ivoire. He died in a flight on a mission during the joint training of French and Ivorian forces," the army said on Twitter.

L'@armeedeterre déplore le décès en Côte d’Ivoire du lieutenant Alexandre ARNAUD du 3e régiment d’hélicoptères de combat #3RHC.



Il est mort en service aérien commandé dans l’accomplissement de sa mission lors d’un entraînement entre les forces françaises et ivoiriennes. #RIP pic.twitter.com/WWrdPdE1sG — Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) 11 июля 2018 г.

​According to the army, Gazelle helicopter crashed on Tuesday about 12.5 miles east of the city of Abidjan. The two injured were transported to the French forces' medical facility in the country, but 25-year-old Arnaud succumbed to his wounds late on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry offered condolences to the young man's family and friends.