Register
16:59 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

    Iranian-Briton Detained in Tehran Left More Vulnerable After Boris Johnson Quits

    © Photo: Youtube/Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The resignation of Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has political implications for the UK's Prime Minister and her ability to agree a Brexit deal, it also impacts on one woman's plight for freedom.

    "I can't believe it — what is going on in that country? I am so worried — worried that the new Foreign Secretary will need to spend months first reading the file, and then wanting to build relations, and then make new visits. And I am left waiting."

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British mother and charity worker has been detained in Iran since 3rd April 2016 after being convicted of spying charges and sentenced for five years in jail. Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe denies the charges against her.

    Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe launched a petition to Theresa May to use her power and intervene but had his hopes dashed after former foreign secretary Boris Johnson returned from a trip to Tehran without Nazanin.

    READ MORE: UK Foreign Minister to Visit Tehran, Hopes to Help Free British Woman

    "Our story has become a test of endurance, and there is a need to recharge spirits — particularly after the disappointment of the Foreign Secretary's mission failing to deliver, and Nazanin becoming caught up in this government stand off," Mr. Ratcliffe told British media.

    Their daughter Gabriella Ratcliffe has had her British passport confiscated and is stranded in Iran with her grandparents. Nazanin has not been allowed to access a lawyer or her daughter. 

    Boris Johnson had promised to "leave no stone unturned" to help free Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe but has left the case not only open — but worse after Johnson told a parliamentary committee Nazanin had been in Iran to train journalists. He later apologized in the Commons, retracting "any suggestion she was there in a professional capacity."

    READ MORE: Social Media Set Alight at Fresh Charges in Zaghari-Ratcliffe Drama

    The family and friends of Nazanin had hoped Johnson would make amends and provide Nazanin with diplomatic protection but he resigned from his position before any decision had been finalized.

    "The resignation came at an unfortunate time for Nazanin. Since last week the file for the Foreign Secretary's final decision on providing Nazanin diplomatic protection had been finalized by FCO staff and put on the Foreign Secretary's desk," the family said in a statement. "We had been hoping for a decision this week. However, the resignation came before this decision was made."

    "We have been informed that a decision will no longer happen imminently. A period of time will likely be required by the new Foreign Secretary to be fully briefed across his whole portfolio, and then the file will need to be re-submitted after some time with our request again that Nazanin be protected. This new delay is an unfortunate consequence of the resignation," the family said in a statement. 

    In a call from Evin Prison, Nazanin expressed her disbelief over Johnson's resignation and the legacy it leaves for her situation — but she articulates a question the majority of people living in Britain is also asking "what is going on in that country?"

    Related:

    Tense Times for Theresa May as Chequers Plan Unleashes Chaos For UK PM
    Jeremy Hunt's Journey to the UK's New Foreign Minister Post
    Tags:
    online petition, Solitary confinement, mother, jail, spying, woman, freedom, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Iran, United Kingdom, Tehran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse