Brits Wear 'Lucky' Gareth Southgate Waistcoat to Help England Beat Croatia

England supporters on social media are paying tribute to the team's coach Gareth Southgate and his fashion style.
Football lovers consider his waistcoat a lucky charm and the Museum of London said it Wanted to acquire the navy blue clothing item to feature among its historical showpieces. Online retailers started selling the Southgate waistcoat and it also has become a trend on social media.
As England prepare to face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, July 11, users online saw #WaistcoatWednesday among top trending tags. TV personalities, bakers, librarians, national airlines and even feline football fans have taken on Southgate's fashion look in hopes it will bring the English squad one step closer to "bringing it home."
@British_Airways getting into the spirit by giving everyone flying to Moscow a #garethsouthgate waistcoat #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/vQRdpOGzvc— Wayne Garvie (@garvie1) July 11, 2018
At 6am on @skynews #Sunrise the nation gets behind @England for tonight’s huge game, the latest on the heroic #Thailand rescue and @POTUS at the @nato summit. Join us! @skynewsSam @SkyJacquie with the footy buildup and @SkyIsobel with the weather #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/ycs4KCPEUX— Jonathan Samuels (@jonathansamuels) July 11, 2018
Good morning Britain ☀️ It's @England’s biggest football match since 1966 today and it's also #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/kkx1v14i6m— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2018
I always have my waistcoat on. Eh? “Waistcoat Wednesday” #wednesdaythoughts #whiskerswednesday pic.twitter.com/0kIE8wqIec— Abi Catford (@AbiCat_tales) July 11, 2018
It's #WaistcoatWednesday Supporting our #eng team all the way. pic.twitter.com/4zj04ZkpqW— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) July 11, 2018
Happy #WaistcoatWednesday! If you're looking for something special for the final @England, just let us know. We know a couple of guys that might be able to help… 🦁 pic.twitter.com/i6g96satqp— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 11, 2018
#WaistcoatWednesday COME ON ENGLAND 🏴 pic.twitter.com/YoqAYjELZR— one man & his dog (@manandhisdog112) July 11, 2018
Get behind Gareth and @England by wearing a waistcoat for tonight's match. Share your images using the hashtag #waistcoatwednesday pic.twitter.com/8epplq2LkU— M&S (@marksandspencer) July 11, 2018
Everyone at the Library of Birmingham in their waistcoats today for #WaistcoatWednesday— LibraryofBirmingham (@LibraryofBham) July 11, 2018
Hoping that #England can 'book' a place in the final.
We even got 'Gareth' himself to be in the photo!#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yzJvwuHYkL
Baking efforts for tomorrow’s #WaistcoastWednesday in aid of @bloodwise_uk! Top tip: waistcoat is a difficult shape to carve out of icing… I’m sure they’ll still taste good though🤞 pic.twitter.com/0LaHnZbvaW— Emma Victoria Brown (@chattrboxie) July 10, 2018
If England manages to beat Croatia in Wednesday's match, they will face France in the World Cup final on July 15 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
