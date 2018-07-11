Brits Wear 'Lucky' Gareth Southgate Waistcoat to Help England Beat Croatia

"It's England’s biggest football match since 1966 today and it's also #WaistcoatWednesday."

England supporters on social media are paying tribute to the team's coach Gareth Southgate and his fashion style.

Football lovers consider his waistcoat a lucky charm and the Museum of London said it Wanted to acquire the navy blue clothing item to feature among its historical showpieces. Online retailers started selling the Southgate waistcoat and it also has become a trend on social media.

As England prepare to face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, July 11, users online saw #WaistcoatWednesday among top trending tags. TV personalities, bakers, librarians, national airlines and even feline football fans have taken on Southgate's fashion look in hopes it will bring the English squad one step closer to "bringing it home."

@British_Airways getting into the spirit by giving everyone flying to Moscow a #garethsouthgate waistcoat #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/vQRdpOGzvc — Wayne Garvie (@garvie1) July 11, 2018​

Good morning Britain ☀️ It's @England’s biggest football match since 1966 today and it's also #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/kkx1v14i6m — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2018​

Happy #WaistcoatWednesday! If you're looking for something special for the final @England, just let us know. We know a couple of guys that might be able to help… 🦁 pic.twitter.com/i6g96satqp — WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 11, 2018​

Get behind Gareth and @England by wearing a waistcoat for tonight's match. Share your images using the hashtag #waistcoatwednesday pic.twitter.com/8epplq2LkU — M&S (@marksandspencer) July 11, 2018​

Everyone at the Library of Birmingham in their waistcoats today for #WaistcoatWednesday



Hoping that #England can 'book' a place in the final.



We even got 'Gareth' himself to be in the photo!#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yzJvwuHYkL — LibraryofBirmingham (@LibraryofBham) July 11, 2018​

Baking efforts for tomorrow’s #WaistcoastWednesday in aid of @bloodwise_uk! Top tip: waistcoat is a difficult shape to carve out of icing… I’m sure they’ll still taste good though🤞 pic.twitter.com/0LaHnZbvaW — Emma Victoria Brown (@chattrboxie) July 10, 2018​

If England manages to beat Croatia in Wednesday's match, they will face France in the World Cup final on July 15 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.