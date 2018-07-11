Register
04:30 GMT +311 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook in Menlo Park, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015.

    UK Hits Facebook With Maximum Fine Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the country’s data protection watchdog, has slapped Facebook with fines to the tune of $660,000 - the maximum allowed by law - after an investigation concluded that “Facebook contravened the law by failing to safeguard people’s information.”

    The ICO also found that "the company failed to be transparent about how people's data was harvested by others."

    Facebook is just the beginning: the watchdog said it also plans to bring criminal action against Cambridge Analytica's now-defunct parent company, SCL Elections. Cambridge Analytica was the company at the heart of scandals in the US and UK after it was revealed how it surreptitiously reaped information from as many as 87 million people, gleaned straight from their social media pages.

    Moreover, ICO wrote to the UK's 11 major political parties, forcing them to submit to auditing of their data protection practices.

    Cambridge Analytica
    CC BY 2.0 / Thought Catalog / Cambridge Analytica
    Facebook to Start Cambridge Analytica Forensic Audit Upon UK Regulator's Permission

    In March 2018, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie exposed how the company had been using Facebook personality quizzes to create datasets of unprecedented scale, which were then weaponized to sway voter opinion in favor of the highest bidder. The revelation set off a political firestorm stretching across the Atlantic. The company's major fronts included the US 2014 midterm elections, the US 2016 presidential elections, and the UK's 2016 Brexit vote.

    The company was founded by former White House chief strategist and Breitbart runner Steve Bannon and right-wing billionaire financier Robert Mercer. Its chief weapon, the dataset, was fashioned by Cambridge University psychologist Michal Kosinski, who recently made headlines for controversially claiming that he had trained an artificially intelligent program to determine a person's sexuality by studying pictures of their face.

    Kosinski was able to obtain the wealth of data by using a Facebook quiz and paying some users to take it with money from SCL Elections. From that, he obtained data on some 320,000 Americans, but a loophole he was able to exploit allowed him to uncover data on all of their friends without their knowledge or consent.

    With that data, he was able to create "an effective approach to digital mass persuasion."

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of Congress over the scandal on April 10. He said he was trying to determine "whether there was something bad going on at Cambridge University." Kosinski, however, says Facebook knew all about his research.

    Cambridge Analytica's former CEO Alexander Nix (pictured, center) denies any wrongdoing
    © REUTERS /
    Cambridge Analytica CEO ‘Lied' But Claims Company Not Involved In ‘Dark Arts'

    The FBI and the US Securities and Exchange Commission are currently investigating ties between Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

    "We are at a crossroads. Trust and confidence in the integrity of our democratic processes risk being disrupted because the average voter has little idea of what is going on behind the scenes," ICO Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement. "New technologies that use data analytics to micro-target people give campaign groups the ability to connect with individual voters. But this cannot be at the expense of transparency, fairness and compliance with the law."

    On the other side of the pond, an ongoing probe by the US Federal Trade Commission could see the social media giant hit with hundreds of billions of dollars in fines.

    Related:

    Cambridge Analytica CEO Allegedly Sent $8.2Mln to His Other Firm - Shareholders
    Israeli Intel Firm Inked Cooperation Deal With Cambridge Analytica – Reports
    Cambridge Analytica Files for Voluntary Bankruptcy in US Court
    Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Review of Cambridge Analytica Scandal
    Expert Details Cambridge Analytica Investigation, Data Misuse
    Tags:
    2016 election, Brexit, scandal, Facebook, UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Cambridge Analytica, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse