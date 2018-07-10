Flights Over Helsinki to Be Limited Due to Putin-Trump Summit - Police

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - For security reasons, all flights, except commercial ones, over the center of Helsinki will be grounded from July 15 to July 17 because of the scheduled talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in the Finnish capital on Monday, the Finnish police said on Tuesday.

"The flights will be limited over Helsinki and surrounding areas due to the US and Russian presidents' meeting. These restrictions apply to both air transport and drones," the police said in a statement.

The restriction will come into force at 6 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Sunday and will be lifted at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday. During this period, flights close to the Helsinki city center and near the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport will be grounded, the police said, adding that this measure did not concern commercial flights.

The same day, officials said that during the Putin-Trump summit Finnish mobile network operators were preparing to provide a smooth network service, refuting a Monday report by Russia’s Kommersant newspaper saying that the mobile networks would not be operating in Helsinki during the meeting.

"In Finland, the Criminal Code prohibits the [deliberate] disruption of the mobile phone networks’ service, and the jamming of the cellular network is not allowed," the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper quoted Kati Heikkinen, the deputy director at Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority.

Moreover, during the summit, Finnish police, emergency medical services, border guard, defense forces and customs will be interconnected by the nationwide public safety network dubbed VIRVE, Finland’s Yle national public broadcasting company reported.

According to the broadcaster, in order to boost the signal, additional mobile network base stations have been deployed in the capital.

Putin and Trump are expected to discuss bilateral relations and various international issues in Helsinki on July 16. It will be their first standalone bilateral meeting. The two leaders only talked on the sidelines of international summits before.

