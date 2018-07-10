Register
    Pound sterling coins

    UK Gov't Resignations Reignite Uncertainty in Britain's Currency

    © William Warby
    Europe
    Resignations by Britain's Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary saw the Pound Sterling tumbling to below US$1.32 as speculation mounted whether UK PM Theresa May would face a leadership challenge.

    Boris Johnson claimed the "Brexit dream was dying" and said the UK was "truly headed for the status of colony" which lead to a fresh four-month law for the British pound and warning that the currency would remain vulnerable to political headlines.

    Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union said he no longer believed in Theresa May's Brexit plan and felt the UK was "giving away too much and too easily" to the EU.

    The resignations caused uncertainty in the currency markets and therefore a dip in the value of the pound. However expectations that Theresa May would survive as prime minister during Britain's negotiations with the European Union meant the pound recovered some of its losses. At the time of writing the Pound is down at US$1.32 against the Dollar with any further uncertainty expected to drive the pound lower.

    READ MORE: Financial Limbo for Pound Sterling Amid Brexit Oblivion

    But in another blow to Theresa May, two vice chairs of the Conservative Party have resigned over May's Chequers plan. Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield are the latest to quit. 

    "If we do not deliver Brexit in spirit as well as in name, then we are handling Jeremy Corbyn the keys to Number 10," Ben Bradley wrote in his resignation letter.

    With uncertainty continuing to shroud Theresa May's premiership, a general election looms pushing the value of the pound lower. 

    "The odds of a general election by the end of the year have now moved further in to 7/4. With Brexit tensions now really coming to a head we can expect political uncertainty to drive the pound lower," Phil McHugh chief market analyst of Currencies Direct told Pound Sterling Live.

