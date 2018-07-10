EU Sees Brexit as Part of Stability in Europe - Chief Negotiator Barnier

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The European Union views Brexit - the process of the United Kingdom leaving the bloc - as an element of stability for the European continent, European Commission Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said in a speech on Tuesday.

"We want to put as soon as possible stability and visibility and legal certainty in Europe. We see Brexit as a part of this stability," Barnier said at a conference on Brexit at the Council for Foreign Relations in Washington, DC.

Barnier emphasized in his speech the necessity of finding solutions in the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"I am sure that no deal is the worst solution for everybody. It is a huge problem for the United Kingdom and for the European Union," Barnier said.

Barnier declined to comment on the recent changes in the British government, calling the matter an internal issue of the United Kingdom, but said the changes will not affect EU-UK negotiations.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Monday, July 16.

"We share our values, we share our continent. Security and stability of the European continent requires a close partnership with the United Kingdom," Barnier said.

UK Brexit Minister David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Sunday and Monday respectively. Both resignations were driven by disagreements with Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for a so-called "soft" exit from the European Union.