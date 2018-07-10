Register
18:15 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during The President of the United States' upcoming visit, in London, Britain, June 26, 2018

    Would You Do That to Obama? London Mayor Slammed for Okaying 'Baby Trump' Blimp

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    More than 50,000 people are expected to take to the streets in London to protest US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK's capital on July 12. The protests will feature a flying baby-shaped "Trump blimp" in a diaper, which has already been approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan has clashed in a verbal showdown with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, trying to uphold his decision to give the green light to a 20-foot (6-meter) "baby Trump" blimp which is due to fly over London during the US President's upcoming visit to the British capital, according to the Daily Mail.

    In particular, Khan rejected Morgan's allegations that he okayed the launch of the blimp due to his personal negative attitude towards Trump.

    READ MORE: Donald Trump May Confront Protesters During UK Visit — Blair's Ex-Aide

    "My views are irrelevant. The issue is 'Do they have the freedom to protest, the freedom to assemble and should they be allowed to do so?' If it's peaceful and it's safe they should," Khan underscored.

    When asked whether he could endorse a flying black baby of former US President Obama in a nappy, Khan said that he could not be the censor in terms of approving the action and that it's not for him "to decide what's in good taste or bad taste."

    Earlier, Khan's move to let protesters fly the "Trump blimp" faced a backlash from Trump supporters, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Nigel Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP).

    READ MORE: 'Do Your Job, Khan!' Ex-NYC Mayor Slams 'Trump Blimp' as It Goes on World Tour

    Giuliani, for his part, said that "Khan should be ashamed of himself" because "he's so busy attacking President Trump's visit and, in the meantime, crime is spiraling in London."

    "Maybe he should just do his job instead of attacking a world leader," Giuliani noted.

    About 10,000 police officers are expected to be on standby in London during Trump's visit which may also see more that 50,000 people take to the streets in the UK capital in a show of protest.

    Related:

    Trump Told Putin to Ignore 'Stupid' White House Officials - Reports
    Pricey Alliance: How Trump is Nailing European NATO Members to the Wall
    Trump Express Confidence Kim Will Honor Contract Signed in Singapore
    Tags:
    blimp, freedom, allegations, visit, protests, Donald Trump, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse