UK Government is in 'Meltdown', PM Has 'Zero Authority' – Deputy Labour Leader

Resignations from UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet have rattled her government, and opposition parties are hopeful of a general election being called to give them a shot at entering government.

Reacting to the ongoing intra-government crisis surrounding Brexit, Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, said the British government is in “meltdown” and warned the situation could spiral out of control.

“This is complete and utter chaos. The country is at a standstill with a divided and shambolic government,” MP Waston said on Monday in an official Labour party press release.

The senior Labour official also insisted that PM May is incapable of negotiating a favorable Brexit deal for the UK, saying “The prime minister can’t deliver Brexit and has zero authority left.”

Other politicians, including members of the ruling Conservative Party, share this view, and are reportedly looking to launch a leadership challenge against May.

Indeed, David Davis resigned as Brexit secretary because he felt the PM wasn’t being firm in negotiations with the EU and was willing to grant too many concessions which weren’t in Britain’s interests.

Boris Johnson, who recently resigned as foreign minister, is also adamant that PM May’s Brexit strategy is fundamentally flawed.

For the time being, the PM and her reshuffled cabinet will continue with Brexit negotiations, as they look to finalize the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the bloc and strike a deal.

Months of negotiations have yielded some progress, with Britain’s financial settlement to the union and the rights of EU citizens in the UK largely agreed, but some issues remain unresolved, with the prime minister so far failing to unite the British government and agree on a comprehensive strategy.

