Register
17:34 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Leader of the British opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn (C), smiles as he poses with members of the shadow cabinet including Deputy leader Tom Watson (CL) and Shadow Health Secretary Heidi Alexander (CR), Labour Party and TUC members during a photocall for the 'Labour In for Britain' campaign in London, on June 14, 2016 calling for a remain vote in the EU referendum

    UK Government is in 'Meltdown', PM Has 'Zero Authority' – Deputy Labour Leader

    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    151

    Resignations from UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet have rattled her government, and opposition parties are hopeful of a general election being called to give them a shot at entering government.

    Reacting to the ongoing intra-government crisis surrounding Brexit, Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, said the British government is in “meltdown” and warned the situation could spiral out of control.

    “This is complete and utter chaos. The country is at a standstill with a divided and shambolic government,” MP Waston said on Monday in an official Labour party press release.

    READ MORE: UK Political Crisis May Pave Way for New Brexit Referendum, Ex-EU Adviser Says

    Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Jeremy Hunt Appointed as New UK Foreign Secretary, Replacing Boris Johnson
    The senior Labour official also insisted that PM May is incapable of negotiating a favorable Brexit deal for the UK, saying “The prime minister can’t deliver Brexit and has zero authority left.”

    Other politicians, including members of the ruling Conservative Party, share this view, and are reportedly looking to launch a leadership challenge against May.

    Indeed, David Davis resigned as Brexit secretary because he felt the PM wasn’t being firm in negotiations with the EU and was willing to grant too many concessions which weren’t in Britain’s interests.

    Boris Johnson, who recently resigned as foreign minister, is also adamant that PM May’s Brexit strategy is fundamentally flawed. 

    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    UK Cabinet Stepping Up Preparations for No Deal on Brexit - May's Spokesman
    For the time being, the PM and her reshuffled cabinet will continue with Brexit negotiations, as they look to finalize the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the bloc and strike a deal.

    Months of negotiations have yielded some progress, with Britain’s financial settlement to the union and the rights of EU citizens in the UK largely agreed, but some issues remain unresolved, with the prime minister so far failing to unite the British government and agree on a comprehensive strategy.

    READ MORE: Nigel Farage Warns He’ll Return As UKIP Leader If Brexit Betrayal Not Reversed

    Related:

    'Going in the Right Direction': Airbus CEO Backs UK PM's Latest Brexit Offer
    UK Cabinet Stepping Up Preparations for No Deal on Brexit - May's Spokesman
    Nigel Farage Warns He’ll Return As UKIP Leader If Brexit Betrayal Isn't Reversed
    Hard Brexit Would Leave UK Without Any Weapons Amid Trump Trade War - Analyst
    UK Political Crisis May Pave Way for New Brexit Referendum, Ex-EU Adviser Says
    Tags:
    cabinet, negotiations, resignation, Brexit, UK Government, Labour party, European Union, Tom Watson, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse