New Right-Wing Party May Be Established in Greece - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greek lawmaker Dimitris Kammenos and former official Takis Baltakos are setting up a new right-wing party, one of whose aims will be to avoid the implementation of the Greek-Macedonian naming agreement, Kathimerini reported on Tuesday.

Dimitris Kammenos, who has left Independent Greeks over the Macedonia name dispute, will be the president, while Baltakos will serve as the general secretary, Kathimerini newspaper reported.

Macedonia's Parliament Ratifies Deal With Greece on Renaming the Country

The name of the party has not been announced yet, but its goals are reportedly to ensure that the left-wing government does not stay in power and to prevent the implementation of Skopje-Athens agreement on Macedonia's name.

In June, Athens agreed to its neighbor using the name "the Republic of Northern Macedonia." However, a number of politicians and political groups in Greece object to the use of "Macedonia" by another country, as Greece has a region with the same name.

The name change will allow Macedonia to embark on a path toward NATO and EU membership.

