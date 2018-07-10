Register
    A photo taken on September 23, 2015 shows the new Greek Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Dimitris Kammenos attending the swearing in ceremony of the new government in Athens. The deputy minister in the new Greek government stepped down over anti-Semitic and homophobic comments he apparently made on social media.

    New Right-Wing Party May Be Established in Greece - Reports

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greek lawmaker Dimitris Kammenos and former official Takis Baltakos are setting up a new right-wing party, one of whose aims will be to avoid the implementation of the Greek-Macedonian naming agreement, Kathimerini reported on Tuesday.

    Dimitris Kammenos, who has left Independent Greeks over the Macedonia name dispute, will be the president, while Baltakos will serve as the general secretary, Kathimerini newspaper reported.

    READ MORE: Macedonia Name Deal to Create New Jobs, Facilitate Logistics — Greek Lawmaker

    Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zeav speaks during a session for the ratification of the deal with Greece, in the parliament in Skopje, Macedonia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski
    Macedonia's Parliament Ratifies Deal With Greece on Renaming the Country
    The name of the party has not been announced yet, but its goals are reportedly to ensure that the left-wing government does not stay in power and to prevent the implementation of Skopje-Athens agreement on Macedonia's name.

    In June, Athens agreed to its neighbor using the name "the Republic of Northern Macedonia." However, a number of politicians and political groups in Greece object to the use of "Macedonia" by another country, as Greece has a region with the same name.

    The name change will allow Macedonia to embark on a path toward NATO and EU membership.

