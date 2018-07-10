W. Balkans Summit: Stood Up by Boris, Hosted by EU Leavers, Criticized by Brits

Senior officials from Balkan nations have literally walked in on the UK government in the middle of a political meltdown.

As European politicians gathered in London on July 9, expecting to be greeted by the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, they were kept waiting for their host.

The German Foreign Minister tweeted: "We're still waiting for our host," prompting users online to apologize for Mr. Johnson's absence, as he resigned from his post and failed to welcome the Summit guests.

Humblest apologies from every decent person in the UK. — C r l Fry (@CVFry) July 9, 2018​

So deeply, deeply sorry about our Government. Hope you manage to find some things to enjoy about your trip to our country. — Lambeth for Europe (@Lambeth4Europe) July 9, 2018​

I would apologise but you are probably better off without him there. — Hoopie1 (@Hoopie75) July 9, 2018​

The UK government saw two of its senior ministers, including former Brexit Minister David Davis and former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, resign over the government's Brexit plan. The chaotic developments in the UK Cabinet coincided with the arrival of the Western Balkan Summit participants to London.

The high profile guest list of the Summit includes the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic and European figures from outside the region, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

'Are You Insane?

Former Foreign Minister Johnson was meant to announce UK's commitment of £10 million to help build digital skills and employment prospects for young people in the Western Balkans. Instead, the UK Minister of State at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Sir Alan Duncan, confirmed the pledge, which received mixed reactions from online commentators.

There are many schools in the UK that need help and assistance with their budget. — Paul Moody (@charlesmoody73) July 10, 2018

Are you insane? That is exactly why we pay billions to the EU,Why are you giving away even more of our money,when are own services are in tatters

What is wrong with you? Sooner you are ousted the better — BEN E FITS (@andyjonesKipper) July 10, 2018​​

Why are we not investing it at home? My 7 year old is taught in a class of 26 kids with one teacher and one part-time TA because there's 'no funding'.. — JulieLP (@plumbjulie74) July 10, 2018​

Addressing the Summit, Sir Alan said the goal is putting young people at the heart of policy planning.

"We want to look at tackling those factors that are casing talented people to leave, including corruption; and we want to enhance economic opportunity, particularly in the digital area and hence motivate people to stay," the UK minister said.

According to the UK Foreign Office, Britain wants a strong, stable and prosperous Western Balkans region and by hosting the Western Balkan Summit, London shows "continued interest and involvement in the stability of the region."

Part of the so-called Berlin Process, which aims to facilitate the region's integration in the European Union, the Summit saw officials from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia and Serbia travel to London.

Launched in 2014 by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Berlin Process is linked to the enlargement of European Union. Meanwhile, Britain, the Summit's host, is leaving the EU, having decided it would be better off outside the bloc.