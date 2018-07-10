Register
17:34 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers stand facing a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

    Family of Amesbury Poisoning Victim Requests Speculations About Incident to End

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The family of the UK woman who died after being exposed to a toxic substance in the UK city of Amesbury asked in a Tuesday statement for privacy and for speculations about the poisoning incident to stop.

    "We would respectfully request that the media allow us the privacy to come to terms with the circumstances in which we find ourselves. We now need time and space to grieve and would also ask that people stop speculating about Dawn and what has happened," the family of the victim said in a statement published by the Metropolitan Police.

    On Sunday, the UK Metropolitan Police said that a woman, identified as Dawn Sturgess, had died in a local hospital, one week after being exposed to a toxic substance in Amesbury. The police have launched a murder investigation as a result. On Monday, UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson accused Russia of carrying out the poisoning attack.

    READ MORE: UK Police Search for Container Which Allegedly Caused Death of Woman in Amesbury

    British police officers stand facing a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Amesbury Incident: UK Has a 'Tough Task' to Convince EU They Matter - Journalist
    UK police announced on Thursday that Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley, who was also exposed to the toxin and now in critical condition, were believed to have handled an item allegedly contaminated with the same nerve agent which was used in the March attack on Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, located several miles from Amesbury.

    On Monday, the Kremlin said that it regretted Sturgess' death and remained very concerned about the repeated poisoning incidents on British soil.

    The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has said that Moscow would consider the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents as anti-Russia provocations by London if the UK side did not provide Russia with access to the investigation materials and the Skripals.

    Related:

    Belgium to Face France in FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals in St Petersburg on Tuesday
    Japan's Abe Cancels Visits to Belgium, France Amid Deadly Flooding
    Belgian MP: Italy Gov’t Misreads Its People in Slamming France on Migrant Search
    Tags:
    victim, family, Amesbury, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse