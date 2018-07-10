UK Cabinet Stepping Up Preparations for No Deal on Brexit - May's Spokesman

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said that Britain's cabinet discussed the "white paper" Brexit policy document and stepping up preparations for a no-deal exit.

"The prime minister began by welcoming the new members of the cabinet and those who have new roles. Cabinet discussed the forthcoming publication of the white paper on the future partnership with the EU and also how no deal preparation work is to be stepped up," the spokesman said.

Earlier, UK former Brexit Secretary David Davis said that following the concessions which London has made during the Brexit negotiations, the European Union might request even more.

Post-Brexit trade has been a stumbling block in the negotiations between the UK and the EU.

They have repeatedly failed to reach a trade agreement which would meet the objectives of both parties.

The issue of the border with Ireland is also high on the agenda in the EU-UK talks, as the UK's potential withdrawal from the European Customs Union might oblige the UK to strengthen its border with the Republic of Ireland.

The 2016 UK referendum in favor of exiting the EU has left the United Kingdom divided almost equally between "Remainers" and "Brexiteers."