14:09 GMT +310 July 2018
    In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a statement to parliament Monday July 9, 2018.

    Theresa May 'Looking Ahead to Busy Week' Following Gov't Reshuffle

    © AP Photo / Parliamentary Recording Unit
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Theresa May on Tuesday said that she had a "productive cabinet meeting" following the departure of Brexit Minister David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

    "Productive Cabinet meeting this morning — looking ahead to a busy week. And sending our best wishes to @England for tomorrow!" May tweeted.

    The statement followed two resignations, which took place within several days: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned over the disagreements with May in relation to the Brexit plan, which the cabinet approved last week at the prime minister's Chequers residence.

    Davis resigned on Sunday because he viewed May's approach toward post-Brexit customs and trade relations to be too compliant with the European Union. Dominic Raab was appointed to take his position.

    READ MORE: Dominic Raab Appointed as New UK Brexit Minister Following Davis Resignation

    Loud & Clear
    British Tories Imploding — Jeremy Corbyn as UK's Next Prime Minister?
    Hours after Johnson handed in his resignation letter, accepted by May, she released a statement saying, "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs."

    The prime minister's office also announced that UK Culture Secretary Matt Hancock will replace Jeremy Hunt as the country's Health Secretary following his appointment as new Foreign Secretary, while UK Attorney General for England and Wales Jeremy Wright will replace Matt Hancock as the country's Culture Secretary.

    READ MORE: WATCH PM May Give Johnson, Davis Sarcastic Parliamentary Send-Off

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. Last March, May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc. The UK-EU Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019. The model for a future economic partnership and the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland and UK's Northern Ireland are among the most contentious matters in the talks.

    READ MORE: UK Conservative Party's Pro-Brexit Members Losing Confidence in May — Poll

    resignations, Brexit, David Davis, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
