Can't Keep Up With Cabinet May-Go-Round: New UK FM Forgets to Change Twitter Bio

Things are changing fast in Theresa May's Cabinet, and the former Health Minister Jeremy Hunt is now the nation's top diplomat.

The UK government has been shocked by senior official resignations and a mini-reshuffle all in a period of 24 hours.

Former Brexit Minister David Davis has quit on July 8 and was swiftly replaced the next day by Dominic Raab. Jeremy Hunt assumed the position of the Foreign Minister on July 9, following the resignation of Boris Johnson. However, it may have not completely dawned on Mr. Hunt that he is no longer in charge of Britain's health matter anymore.

According to Jeremy Hunt's Twitter bio, he is still Britain's Health Secretary. His feed however, has already been updated with posts expressing gratitude for the appointment.

Huge honour to be appointed Foreign Secretary at this critical moment in our country’s history. Time to back our PM to get a great Brexit deal — it's now or never… — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 9, 2018​

Massive wrench for me to leave health — I know some staff haven’t found me the easiest Health Sec but the NHS, and particularly patient safety, has become my passion & it really was the greatest privilege of my life to serve for so many years — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 9, 2018​

The new Foreign Secretary pledged to stand by UK Prime Minister Theresa May so that London could "get through" the Brexit agreement, based on the plan agreed on last week by the UK cabinet.

Mrs. May's Cabinet produced a paper on future trade relations with the European Union on July 6. 'Hard Brexiteers' have criticized the plan for being too soft and essentially keeping Britain part of the EU customs union, while the former FM Johnson said that many "will struggle to see the economic or political advantage of that particular arrangement."

The PM's updated Cabinet has gathered on Tuesday for what Mrs. May called a "productive meeting."