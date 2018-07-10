Register
13:07 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle to address both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament at a special session in Versailles, near Paris, Monday, July 9, 2018.

    French Politicians Slam Macron's 'Monarchial Style' as He Speaks to Parliament

    © AP Photo / Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    The French President has chosen the former kings’ residence as a setting for revealing his plan to reorganize the republic; his reforms range from major public spending cuts to a "framework and rules" for Islam in France. While Emmanuel Macron described himself as "humble but determined," others disagreed.

    Several right- and left-wing lawmakers have boycotted the speech that French President Emmanuel Macron gave at the joint session of the country’s parliament in Versailles Palace, the German broadcaster DW reports. While some compared the address with the US Presidents’ State of the Union, nodding at Macron’s leaning toward the fashion from across the Atlantic, others slammed him for adopting a “monarchial” style as the #Macron Monarc hashtag spread on Twitter.

    The founder of the left-wing “La France Insoumise” party ("Unbowed France"), Jean-Luc Melenchon, mocked 'Macron the First',  and criticized him for unfair wealth distribution.

    “Mr. Macron says that to share the cake, there must be a cake. But our country has never produced so much wealth and 10% of people concentrate 50% of wealth. There is a cake, but some profit themselves,” he tweeted.

    ​Another left-wing MP, Michel Larive, reprimanded Macron for borrowing the rhetoric of right-wing leader Marine Le Pain.

    ​Emmanuel Macron has made a great oxymoron: "popular capitalism" which is the rhetoric of Ms. Le Pen.

    There were those who blamed Macron for naivety, at least.

    This providential man is a Santa Claus for adults. To believe that a single man can solve the complex problems of the country as an "enlightened despot" is naïve. And to mistake him for a Messiah is immature.

    Frameworks and Rules for Islam, Public Spending Cuts for Citizens

    In his address to the lawmakers, President Emmanuel Macron presented his plan of major changes, aimed to build a "welfare state for the 21st Century" in France, ease religious tensions and address the terrorism threat.

    In his speech, Macron announced that authorities are to present “frameworks and rules, which ensure that Islam is practiced according to the laws of the Republic” before autumn. He admitted that some Muslims in France as well as in other countries, profess “the radicalized version of Islam” and want to eliminate the country’s laws and rules, including principles of personal freedom, freedom of speech and gender equality, and don't respect other people’s choices. Macron promised that the French state would ensure that its "principles were not challenged by any religious dogmas.”

    READ MORE: Not Tough Enough: Most French Want Macron to Crack Down on Islamists — Polls

    He also promised to address the problem of terrorism and migration, and “restore republican order and respect" with counter-terror measures and policing plans for the migrant suburbs, presented in 2018.

    Speaking about the interior policy, Macron talked about the success of his reform course, cutting corporate tax, changing labor laws, reforming the French state rail company SNCF, which triggered months of public protests in France, and unveiled plans for public spending cuts, which are to be presented within the next weeks.

    He also gave a little pep talk, claiming his main idea was to restore “France’s splendor” and calling to give up “the ideology of self-denial, which we have persistently followed for 40 years, believing France is a mediocre state,” which “suffocated and deadened” the nation.

    Related:

    Macron Demands State Control Over Mosques' Financing Amid Fight Against Islamism
    Not Tough Enough: Most French Want Macron to Crack Down on Islamists - Polls
    Emmanuel Macron's Reform Likely Seeks to 'Organize' French Islam
    French Protesters Rally to Decry Macron's Labor, Tax Reforms in Paris (VIDEO)
    Paris Protests: WATCH 'Macron' Set on Fire in French Capital
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, counter-extremism, anti-terrorism legislation, Islam, monarchy, State of the Union speech, La France insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok