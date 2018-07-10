WATCH PM May Give Johnson, Davis Sarcastic Parliamentary Send-Off

Monday saw the resignation of the UK's Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who both cited the country's PM Theresa May's stance on Britain's withdrawal from the EU as a reason for their departure.

British MPs has sarcastically reacted to Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in parliament, in which she gave kudos to her recently resigned ministers David Davis and Boris Johnson.

"Turning to Brexit, I want to pay tribute to my right honorable friends,” May said, in an apparent tongue-in-cheek nod to Davis and Johnson.

Her words were followed by laughter from her fellow politicians who also quipped at her underscoring Johnson' "passion in promoting a global Britain to the world as we leave the European Union."

The video published on YouTube showed May pausing and clearly trying to fight back laughter before she is able to speak again.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow was quick to call called for "order", citing "a very unseemly atmosphere" in parliament and stressing that he wants "to hear about these important matters."

The parliamentary meeting came shortly after British Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quitted May's Cabinet and were replaced with Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt, respectively.