22:47 GMT +309 July 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May commences a meeting with her cabinet to discuss the government's Brexit plans at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018

    UK Media Speculates About Possible No-Confidence Vote for Theresa May

    © REUTERS / Joel Rouse/MOD/Handout
    As British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis resign from their posts, Prime Minister Theresa May herself could end up facing a no-confidence vote.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May might soon have to deal with a motion of no-confidence courtesy of her fellow party members, according to British media reports.

    As BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg tweeted on Monday, Conservative Party lawmakers have allegedly reached the required number of letters to force a no-confidence vote, addin, however, that there’s no way to confirm it at this time.

    HuffPost UK executive editor Paul Vaugh described these rumors as "unfounded."

    BBC correspondent Iain Watson also tweeted that the 1922 Committee hasn't yet received the required amount of letters.

    The speculations about the vote have arisen as two members of May’s cabinet, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, resigned on July 9.

    READ MORE: Brexit: Civil War Could Develop Within the Conservative Party – Commentator

    As per British legislation, in order to initiate a motion of no-confidence against May, at least 15 percent of Tory MPs (currently 48) need to write letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee who may then call the vote.

    The procedure was last used in 2003 in order to oust the then leader of the Conservative Party, Iain Duncan Smith.

