Register
19:21 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugees from the Middle East on the Serbian-Hungarian border. File photo

    Serbia Will Not Become 'Hub' for Migrants – Deputy Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik / Alexandar Djorovich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Ksenia Shakalova - Serbia considers it unacceptable to become a hub for migrants sent out from the European Union, Serbian Assistant Foreign Minister for Security Policy Branimir Filipovic told Sputnik.

    "Serbia has always been committed to finding a solution on the EU level, while it has taken its own share of responsibility. However, it is unacceptable and impossible for Serbia to become a "hub" for migrants, and it has taken every opportunity to underline this," Filipovic said.

    Filipovic noted that since the outbreak of the migrant crisis in 2015 Serbia has been demonstrating its solidarity and cooperation regarding the accommodation of migrants, having an even greater performance than some EU member states.

    READ MORE: EU Seeks to Turn Balkans Into 'Parking Lot for Migrants' — Serbian MP

    In late June's European Council meeting, EU member states agreed on the necessity of creating "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" as well as controlled reception centers within EU borders. The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on a voluntary basis.

    There are currently almost 3,000 refugees in Serbia, according to UN figures. Of these, almost 2,700 are staying in government centers, while 300 are camping in the capital and close to the borders of Croatia and Hungary, which are the next stop en route to wealthier north European states. Serbia lies on the western Balkan migration route, which has been shut after Balkan states and Hungary closed their border.

    Commenting on the creation of reception centers, the official noted that they could not be of a closed type as it was unlikely that such centers could hold people who did not want to be in a particular country and who were not even its citizens.

    "Also, the question is how much the establishment of such centers would be effective; as it was seen in practice, the intention of these people is to reach Western European countries and for them to stay outside the territory of the EU is not an option," Filipovic added.

    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Serbia, Montenegro May Join EU by 2025 – EU Parliament President
    Serbia considers good relations between the European Union and Turkey to be very important for closing the Balkan migration route and preventing new waves of migrants, Filipovic said.

    Migration along the Balkan routes, in particular, the western Balkan route, fell sharply in 2016 after the EU-Turkey migrant deal and the closure of borders by Balkan states and Hungary.

    "We consider it very important that the EU maintains good relations with Turkey because it is a key factor in the efforts to close the West Balkan route, which is why the implementation of the Action Plan agreed between the EU and Turkey is very important," Filipovic said.

    Since the Western Balkan migrant route leading from Greece through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia was closed in 2016, migrants started to cross into EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. At the moment the growing number of migrants using the new Balkan route is raising security and humanitarian concerns.

    In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey reached a migration deal, under which they agreed that refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum was rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis. Brussels, in turn, vowed to accelerate the Turkish EU accession bid, introduce visa liberalization, as well as provide financial aid to the country to cover the costs of migrant reception.

    Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa. Migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.

    Kosovo Settlement Talks

    The involvement of states that do not recognize Kosovo's independence, such as Russia, as moderators in settling Serbia's dispute with breakaway Kosovo, will help reach a rational solution for the crisis, Filipovic told Sputnik.

    "We support the role of a moderator, for example, if the format of the dialogue changes and somebody who has not recognized Kosovo and Metohija enters the field. We would then expect that, due to the balance, a country that has not recognized Kosovo and Metohija like Russia also gets involved. This is quite legitimate and would enable us to reach a rational solution," Filipovic said.

    READ MORE: Kosovo Cancels Border Control With Albania, Scraps Roaming Charges — Reports

    The official stressed that Serbia would continue to demonstrate readiness and goodwill for settlement talks but would also strongly defend its interests in Kosovo.

    In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has not been recognized by China, Greece, Iran, Israel, Russia, Serbia, Spain and a number of other states. The European Union persuaded Serbia to begin cooperating with Kosovo in 2011. This led to the signing of the Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo in 2013, and the 2015 accord on forming the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing association of the Serb-dominated regions of Kosovo.

    Serbia and Russia Cooperation

    Serbia expects that the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin this fall will encourage mutual beneficial cooperation in all areas and will result in the signing of a number of documents, Branimir Filipovic said.

    "The President of the Russian Federation V. Putin is always welcome in Serbia. Preliminary, this visit will be realized in the autumn of this year, which is an opportunity for the two countries to confirm the traditional friendship, mutually beneficial relations in all areas and sign numerous agreements of mutual interest," Filipovic said.

    The official stressed that the expected visit of the Russian president would be an additional confirmation of the excellent relations between the two countries following the recent visit of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow in May.

    "Our side expects that during the next meetings at the highest and high level, there will be a significant increase of economic (increase in trade, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism) military-technical [defense industry], and scientific and educational cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of culture," Filipovic added.

    Residents of Belgrade with pictures of Vladimir Putin and Russian flags during Russian president's visit to Serbia on October 16, 2014.
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    'Mitchell Plan': How US Trying to Drive a Wedge Between Russia, Serbia
    On June 29, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that Putin will visit Serbia in the fall. In turn, the Russian Embassy in Belgrade said that the visit of the Russian president to Serbia will lead to the signing of a number of documents.

    Russia and Serbia have long had friendly relations, dating back to the 19th century when Serbia gained independence from the Ottoman Empire. The countries are also developing economic, defense and diplomatic cooperation.

    EU Accession Talks

    Serbia seeks to accelerate its accession negotiations with the European Union while also defending country’s national interests, including regarding breakaway Kosovo, Filipovic stated.

    "Serbia will continue its European process seeking faster opening of negotiating chapters, defending at the same time the equally important national interests pertaining to Kosovo and Metohija and its non-acceptance of the unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo," Filipovic said.

    Filipovic stressed the importance of European Parliament President Antonio Tajani’s statement made in May that Serbia could complete its EU accession by 2025, but said that the given timescale was a challenge Serbia was now faced with rather than a promise.

    "We are aware that there are still many steps ahead of us, but also that giving a timeframe is not a promise, but a call and a challenge to be faced with," the official added.

    Filipovic stressed that at the moment only two chapters out of 35 opened between Belgrade and Brussels.

    The official highlighted that Serbia was committed to EU membership and implements its European accession process with full responsibility.

    On July 2, the European Union and Serbia signed an agreement on the pre-accession assistance of 41.2 million euros provided for reforms to improve the rule of law and ensure the independence and efficiency of the country’s judiciary, which are required prior to accession.

    READ MORE: Kosovo Albanians Voting For Serbia With Their Passports

    In February, the European Commission presented a bloc enlargement plan, suggesting that Serbia and Montenegro could join the European Union by 2025. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said these two countries, as well as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia and Kosovo were on a "clear path" to membership.

    The Western Balkan states of Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia are official candidates for EU membership. Each country must negotiate the terms of accession with the current member states and align their domestic legislation with EU law before joining.

    Related:

    Kosovo-Born Shaqiri Denies Political Message in His Gestures Towards Serbia Team
    Serbian FM Confesses UK Pressed Belgrade to Boot Russian Diplomat
    Serbia Not Joining Anti-Russian Hysteria Over Skripal Case - Defense Minister
    Serbian Prime Minister Voices Protest to US State Dept. Over Kosovo Incident
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, European Union, Russia, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse