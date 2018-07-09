Register
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks to a British armed forces serviceman based in Orzysz, in northeastern Poland, during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and following talks on security with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, June 21, 2018

    Politicians Weigh In on BoJo Resignation With Support and Condemnation

    Europe
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has taken the most dramatic step of his tenure by resigning from his Cabinet position in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers Brexit outline just hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis tendered his own resignation and was replaced by Dominic Raab.

    Politicians have weighed in from all sides on Boris Johnson's resigation as the British Government appears on the brink of collapse.

    Jeremy Corbyn

    Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn leapt on both resignations during Prime Minister's Question Time in Parliament, claiming "the ship" of the Conservative Government is "listing," and that her cabinet ministers are "jumping the sinking ship" after what he called "the shattered truce" of the Prime Minister's Chequer's agreement. 

    Philip Hammond

    With the Prime Minister's position coming increasingly under siege, one of her strongest supporters in Cabinet, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has sought to shore up her leadership by giving her his full support. Hammond is widely seen as the most senior "Remain" supporting member of the Conservative government, especially since the resignation of Amber Rudd from the Home Office.

    Anna Soubry

    Support for the Prime Minister has also come from Anna Soubry, a senior leader of the Conservative Remain camp. The former Small Businesses Secretary in Parliament praised the Prime Minister for showing bravery in Parliament and refusing to deviate from the Chequers Agreement in reaction to the cabinet resignations. Ms. Soubry has previously warned the Prime Minister that she risked seeing Remain-supporting MPs abandon the Conservative Party if she didn't sideline the so-called "Hard Brexiteers" led by Boris Johnson.

    Kate Hoey

    Support for the cabinet resignations has also come from an unlikely source in the Labour Party. Former Labour Sports Minister Kate Hoey was one of the chief faces of the Labour Leave campaign and applauded the reasoning for Messrs Johson, Davis and Baker for resigning their posts, claiming that the EU's institutions are fundamentally flawed and not worth retaining close relations with.

    Nicola Sturgeon

    The leader of the Scottish National Party has used the opportunity not just to attack the government's handling of Brexit, but to criticize the UK's exit from the EU altogether. She also threw her weight behind SNP MP Ian Blackford's statement in the House of Commons condemning the Prime Minister for allowing the Foreign Secretary to resign rather than by sacking him.

    Nigel Farage

    Former UKIP leader and Hard Brexit proponent Nigel Farage meanwhile has been among the rare voices of support for the former Foreign Secretary, applauding his resignation and calling upon other members of the government to "put country first," referring in particular to Agriculture and Environment Secretary Michael Gove. He also called for the Conservative Party to remove Theresa May from the Prime Ministership.

    party politics, leadership battle, Hard Brexit, Party unity, Vote Leave, Brexit, British Labour Party, British Conservative Party, Scottish National Party, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, UK Independence Party (UKIP), European Union, Ian Blackford, Anna Soubry, Amber Rudd, David Davis, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Nigel Farage, Dominic Raab, Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
