Politicians Weigh In on BoJo Resignation With Support and Condemnation

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has taken the most dramatic step of his tenure by resigning from his Cabinet position in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers Brexit outline just hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis tendered his own resignation and was replaced by Dominic Raab.

Politicians have weighed in from all sides on Boris Johnson's resigation as the British Government appears on the brink of collapse.

Jeremy Corbyn

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn leapt on both resignations during Prime Minister's Question Time in Parliament, claiming "the ship" of the Conservative Government is "listing," and that her cabinet ministers are "jumping the sinking ship" after what he called "the shattered truce" of the Prime Minister's Chequer's agreement.

David Davis resigning at such a crucial time shows @Theresa_May has no authority left and is incapable of delivering Brexit.



With her Government in chaos, if she clings on, it's clear she's more interested in hanging on for her own sake than serving the people of our country. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 8, 2018

Philip Hammond

With the Prime Minister's position coming increasingly under siege, one of her strongest supporters in Cabinet, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has sought to shore up her leadership by giving her his full support. Hammond is widely seen as the most senior "Remain" supporting member of the Conservative government, especially since the resignation of Amber Rudd from the Home Office.

The PM making important statement in the House, and @theresa_may's plan has my full support. It's a proposal that puts jobs first and protects our nation's prosperity. #gettingthebestdealforBritain — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) July 9, 2018

Anna Soubry

Support for the Prime Minister has also come from Anna Soubry, a senior leader of the Conservative Remain camp. The former Small Businesses Secretary in Parliament praised the Prime Minister for showing bravery in Parliament and refusing to deviate from the Chequers Agreement in reaction to the cabinet resignations. Ms. Soubry has previously warned the Prime Minister that she risked seeing Remain-supporting MPs abandon the Conservative Party if she didn't sideline the so-called "Hard Brexiteers" led by Boris Johnson.

Just a little reminder of the multi faceted set of principles advanced by #BorisJohnson on #Brexit https://t.co/RhT55TGqY2 Reads a lot like the #ChequersAgreement he originally signed up to on Friday. — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) July 9, 2018

Kate Hoey

Support for the cabinet resignations has also come from an unlikely source in the Labour Party. Former Labour Sports Minister Kate Hoey was one of the chief faces of the Labour Leave campaign and applauded the reasoning for Messrs Johson, Davis and Baker for resigning their posts, claiming that the EU's institutions are fundamentally flawed and not worth retaining close relations with.

Good interviews by @SteveBakerHW “There is something fundamentally wrong with the EU institutions” @SkyNews He will bring so much now to the debate in Parliament from the back benches @labourleave — Kate Hoey (@KateHoeyMP) July 9, 2018

Nicola Sturgeon

The leader of the Scottish National Party has used the opportunity not just to attack the government's handling of Brexit, but to criticize the UK's exit from the EU altogether. She also threw her weight behind SNP MP Ian Blackford's statement in the House of Commons condemning the Prime Minister for allowing the Foreign Secretary to resign rather than by sacking him.

It hasn’t taken long for the #chequers plan to start to unravel. It simply underlines fact that if UK is leaving the EU (which I wish it wasn’t) the only workable solution is to stay in single market and customs union. As I said yesterday, it’s very much ‘game on’ for that now. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 8, 2018

Nigel Farage

Former UKIP leader and Hard Brexit proponent Nigel Farage meanwhile has been among the rare voices of support for the former Foreign Secretary, applauding his resignation and calling upon other members of the government to "put country first," referring in particular to Agriculture and Environment Secretary Michael Gove. He also called for the Conservative Party to remove Theresa May from the Prime Ministership.

Time for @michaelgove to decide. Party or country, career or principle? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 9, 2018

Bravo @BorisJohnson. Now can we please get rid of the appalling @theresa_may and get Brexit back on track. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 9, 2018