RN Party Members Indicted Over EU Parliament Fake Employment Case - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two members of the French National Rally (RN) party, Nicolas Bay and Thierry Legier, had charges filed against them in France over the party's fake employment of European Parliament assistants, France Info reported on Monday.

Nicolas Bay, a member of the European Parliament, was indicted on June 8 over misappropriation of funds, while Legier, elected to RN National Council in March, was indicted on April 18, France Info broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the investigation.

Legier reportedly had a part-time contract in September-December 2009 as RN head Marine Le Pen's assistant in the European Parliament, although he was still her bodyguard at the same time.

On Sunday, NR leader Marine Le Pen said that French examining magistrates had decided to block 2 million euros (roughly $2.4 million) of the party's state subsidies as part of the probe into misuse of EU funds. Several RN members are suspected of using the European Parliament's funds to pay their assistants, while the aides, in fact, worked only for the RN, and not for the parliament.

In June, the Court of Justice of the European Union backed the European Parliament's decision to fine RN almost 300,000 euros, or roughly $347,000, for hiring parliamentary aides and failing to prove their effectiveness.

In 2015, an investigation was launched in France targeting several RN members, who held seats in the European Parliaments at some point, including Le Pen herself.