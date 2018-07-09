Kremlin: Amesbury Incident Threat to Europe, Alleged Links to Russia Are Absurd

On Sunday, the UK Metropolitan Police said that a woman, identified as Dawn Sturgess, died in a local hospital after being exposed to a toxic substance in Amesbury. The police have launched a murder inquiry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the death of one of the Amesbury victims, saying that the poisoning poses threat not only to Britons but to all Europeans.

"I do not know what discussions and what statements preceded, and whose statements preceded these words, to which you have now referred. We do not know that someone mentioned Russia in vain against the backdrop of the second incident. We do not know that Russia was somehow mentioned, or somehow associated with it. We believe that in any case this would be quite absurd," Peskov said, in response to statements by the Russian ambassador to the OPCW.

Peskov added that "the nature of the incident [in Amesbury] causes concern" and "poses a great danger."

On Thursday, the UK police announced that the couple, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, were believed to have handled an item allegedly contaminated with the same Novichok military-grade nerve agent which was reportedly used in the attack on the Skripals in the UK city of Salisbury, located several miles from Amesbury.