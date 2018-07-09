EU Decision on Anti-Russian Sanctions Published, to Go Into Effect on Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's decision on renewing restrictive measures against Russia for another six months was published on Monday in the EU Official Journal and will enter into force the following day.

"This Decision shall apply until 31 January 2019… This Decision shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the statement read.

READ MORE: UK Not to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Over Amesbury Incident — London

The EU Council adopted the corresponding document on Thursday.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until January 31, 2019

The decision targets Russia's largest state financial institutions, as well as defense and energy companies by restricting access to EU capital markets. The sanctions also envision an arms embargo and ban on trading with Russia in products related to defense technology and oil production, the explanatory note to the decision specified.

Several rounds of EU sanctions against Russia have been in place since 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the latter's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has refuted all the accusations and taken retaliatory economic restrictions.