Register
12:31 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A woman holds a placard as she joins EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participating in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain June 23, 2018

    Berlin Disavows Seehofer's Call for Close UK Security Ties Post-Brexit - Reports

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's request for "unconditional cooperation" with Britain on security matters after it leaves the EU has been surprisingly eschewed by official Berlin. The minister earlier provoked a spat in the national government over his hardline proposals on the country's migration policy.

    The German government has washed its hands of German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's letter to the EU Commission in which he asked the bloc for "unconditional security cooperation" with the UK after Brexit, German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.

    In a letter to the commission seen by Politico, Germany's permanent EU representation to Brussels stressed that Seehofer's views don't reflect those of Berlin.

    READ MORE: German Parties Urge Seehofer to 'Clean Up Mess' as Petition Demands Resignation

    "Parts of the letter are in contradiction with the guidelines of March 2018, issued by the European Council in its Article 50 format, and with the position in this regard agreed by the federal government," wrote Thomas Eckert, a senior diplomat from the German Representation to the EU.

    Seehofer, a vocal critic of Angela Merkel's open-door migrant policy, made the request amid a standoff in the German government, in which he argued that migrants should be turned away at Germany's borders.

    Merkel, however, managed to reach a compromise with the minister a week ago, which included setting up transit centers for asylum seekers near German borders.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer arrive for a CDU/CSU fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany, July 3, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    'Small Truce': Merkel-Seehofer Deal Cannot Be Stable Basis for Gov't Work – MP

    On June 20, Theresa May faced off a Tory rebellion in Parliament and won a crucial vote on the final Brexit deal. The PM assured the MPs that they would have a "meaningful say" and promised that more details of post-Brexit UK-EU links would come soon.

    The UK's official departure from the bloc is scheduled for March 2019. London and Brussels have been struggling to reach a final deal that would provide clarity on post-Brexit customs arrangements, political partnership and border issues.

    Related:

    German Parties Urge Seehofer to 'Clean Up Mess' as Petition Demands Resignation
    CDU/CSU Migrant Deal Unlikely to Become Gain for Seehofer, Merkel - Politicians
    Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis’, Not Migration Problem
    Tags:
    government, security, migration, Brexit, European Union, Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse