Register
10:48 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The minaret of a mosque (File)

    Most Swedes Against Islamic Prayer Calls With Few Parties in Favor of Ban

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The opposition to Muslim calls to prayer peaks among right-wing Sweden Democrat voters, 96 percent of whom would like to see a prohibition policy in place.

    A clear majority, or 61 percent, of Swedes are in favor of a ban on Islamic calls to prayer, a recent survey conducted by pollster Novus on behalf of national broadcaster SVT has shown.

    A total of 28 percent of Swedes oppose the idea of a ban, while another 11 percent were either undecided or refused to take a stand on the matter.

    Among right-wing Sweden Democrats and center-right opposition Alliance voters, 96 and 62 percent respectively were in favor of the ban. By contrast, voters supporting the current red-green coalition government comprised of the Social Democrats and the Greens were roughly equally divided on the matter.

    Despite the fact that a clear majority of Swedes are against Muslim prayer calls, only two parliamentary parties are currently in favor of a ban, the Sweden Democrats (SD) and the Christian Democrats (KD). While the former have been consistent opponents of Islamic prayer calls, having even submitted a motion in favor of the ban in 2017, the latter changed course only recently, with KD leader Ebba Busch-Thor venturing that prayer calls risk "facilitating the cause of those who want to create parallel communities."

    READ MORE: Salafist Scare in Sweden as Report Points to Avalanche Growth of Radical Islam

    The issue of Islamic prayer calls first became the focus of national attention this spring, when the Växjö mosque received permission to broadcast prayer calls at a maximum of 110 decibels every Friday, sparking a hot debate. While the advocates of the prayer calls say they bolster the stance of Islam as one of Sweden's religions and promote the acceptance of multiculturalism among the general population, opponents argue they violate the principle of freedom of religion by spreading religious messages against people's will.

    The first prayer call on Swedish soil resonated in April 2013 from the 32 meter tall minaret at Fittja Mosque. In terms of cultural significance, Muslim prayer calls have sometimes been compared with Christian bell-ringing. While Fredrik Modéus, the bishop of Växjö, welcomed the prayer calls, adding that they would promote inclusion and integration, the Sweden Democrats argued that only Christian bell-ringing is part Sweden's cultural and historical heritage.

    The exact number of Muslims in Sweden is debated due to the fact that religious profiling is not allowed in the Scandinavian country, but has been estimated at about 8.1 percent of Sweden's total population of 10 million by the Pew Research Center.

    READ MORE: Cultural Rift Predicted Amid Record-Pace Islamization of Sweden

    Related:

    Swedish City Allows 110 DB Muslim Prayer Calls, Rejects Church Clock Ringing
    Muslim TV Cook Making Kebab During Midsummer Festivity Stirs Outrage in Sweden
    Cultural Rift Predicted Amid Record-Pace Islamization of Sweden
    Salafist Scare in Sweden as Report Points to Avalanche Growth of Radical Islam
    Tags:
    minarets, Islam, mosque, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse