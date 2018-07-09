Theresa May Regrets Over Brexit Secretary's Decision to Resign

Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned amid disagreements with May's plans for future customs arrangements with the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed regret over the decision of Brexit Secretary David Davis to resign.

"I am sorry that you have chosen to leave the Government when we have already made so much progress towards delivering a smooth and successful Brexit, and when we are only eight months from the date set in law when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union," May said in a letter to Davis obtained by The Guardian.

The prime minister has also thanked Davis for "everything" he has "done over the past two years as Secretary of State to shape our departure from the EU."

"I am sorry that the Government will not have the benefit of your continued expertise and counsel as we secure this deal and complete the process of leaving the EU," May added.

© Sputnik / Alex Mcnoton UK Brexit Secretary David Davis Resigns After Policy Fight With PM Theresa May

Earlier in July, May said her cabinet had agreed a deal on the basis of UK’s ties with the European Union after Brexit. A white paper outlining their common stance is expected to be published this week.

The white paper, May said, will propose a EU-UK free trade zone for industrial and agricultural goods, as well as a common customs territory, putting the cabinet on a collision course with many hardline Brexiters among the ruling Conservatives. The UK government previously was inclined to establish a full-fledged customs union regime with the bloc without any exceptions and with the application of WTO tariffs.

UK Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn believes that Davis' resignation shows the prime minister's inability to implement Brexit.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant Theresa May Vows to Sack FM Johnson if He Undermines Brexit Deal - Reports

"David Davis resigning at such a crucial time shows @Theresa_May has no authority left and is incapable of delivering Brexit. With her Government in chaos, if she clings on, it's clear she's more interested in hanging on for her own sake than serving the people of our country," Corvyn said on Twitter.

Davis' resignation was followed by the resignation of his deputy, Brexit Minister Steve Baker and another Brexit Minister Suella Braverman.