Last month, an elephant named Kenia fled the same circus, Circus Krone, which is the biggest facility of that kind in Western Europe, wandering the streets for a few minutes before she was recaptured.

The video of the performance in the German city of Osnabrück starts with a usual circus act. However, after performing a few tricks, two elephants suddenly rushed forward, trying to knock down the she-elephant named Tompteusen, which stood right on the edge of the audience.

Luckily, there were no serious injuries, as people fled their seats in time, however, the administration of the circus reported later, that one spectator had suffered cuts on his leg.