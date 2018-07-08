Register
    People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during The President of the United States' upcoming visit, in London, Britain, June 26, 2018

    'Do Your Job, Khan!' Ex-NYC Mayor Slams 'Trump Blimp' as It Goes on World Tour

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given the green light for a "peaceful protest" involving a flying baby-shaped "Trump blimp" in a diaper on the day of the US president's visit to the UK's capital.

    Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and the US president's lawyer, scolded London Mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to allow a "baby Trump blimp" to fly above the city on the day of Trump's visit there, the British Sunday Express reported. According to Giuliani, Khan, who faces growing murder rates in his city, should be doing his job rather than facilitating the launch of a six-meter-tall balloon shaped like a baby in a diaper with the US president's face.

    "Sadiq Khan should be ashamed of himself. He's so busy attacking President Trump's visit and, in the meantime, crime is spiraling in London. Maybe he should just do his job instead of attacking a world leader," he said.

    He also expressed the opinion that such an action might curb London's tourism, since a lot of its visitors come from the US and "half of them," who support Trump might feel offended by the launch of the blimp.

    READ MORE: Trump Supporters Scold London Mayor for Allowing 'Angry Baby Blimp' Over City

    At the same time, the "baby Trump" protest organization announced a world tour for their blimp due to "generous" supporters, who donated more money than they could spend. They didn't provide any further details or reveal their tour dates, but instead asked their supporters to notify them in case they want to organize a protest in any other city that will be visited by Trump.

    US President Donald Trump will arrive in the UK's capital on July 12, but most of his meetings are scheduled for July 13 and will take place mostly outside London, so he will probably miss the launch of the balloon. The US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, has denied allegations that Trump has been trying to avoid the London protests, saying, "The President is not avoiding anything."

