WWII Bomb Defused at Volkswagen Premises in Germany

A bomb has been found in the German city of Wolfsburg and has prompted an evacuation of some 4,000 people within a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius around it.

Commenting on the discovery of the WWII bomb in the German city of Wolfsburg, city authorities stated on Twitter that it was defused at lunchtime on Sunday. They noted that as a part of the precautionary measures, all people within a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius, including the center of the city, were evacuated.

According to a spokeswoman for the Wolfsburg city administration, construction workers discovered suspicious metal pieces at four locations by Volkswagen's plant in the German town last month.

Many undetonated World War II era bombs have been discovered on the VW factory premises over the years, but modern technology has made deactivating and removing them much easier.

Volkswagen's factory remained operational during the war, despite having holes in its roof, but no civilian Beetle left the factory until the place was repaired in 1946.

The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers only handed over the factory to the new German government in 1949.