UK Not to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Over Amesbury Incident - London

Previously, London attempted to impose sanctions on Moscow in April, following the Skripal case. Despite no evidence being presented linking Russia to the poisoning, the incident led to a diplomatic clash between the two countries and triggered an expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK and its allies.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that the British government had no intentions to impose sanctions on Moscow over the Amesbury poisoning incident.

These words came following a previous statement by the home secretary, when he told MPs that Britain would take "further action" if Russian involvement in the incident is confirmed, but later stressed that authorities "don't want to jump to conclusions."

Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, were found unconscious on June 30 in their house in Amesbury after falling ill earlier that morning. According to Scotland Yard, the couple was exposed to the nerve agent after coming in contact with a contaminated item. Both Amesbury and Salisbury are located less than 10 miles away from the military's Porton-Down laboratory, which conducted the examination in both cases.

Addressing the Amesbury incident, Russian officials urged the UK authorities to avoid ‘political games', calling for cooperation with Moscow in the investigation.