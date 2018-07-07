UK Police Officer Allegedly Exposed to Nerve Agent Poisoning - Reports

Wiltshire Police officer was taken to Salisbury the Great Western Hospital in Salisbury after alleged exposure to Novichok-type nerve agent, Daily Mail reported.

A representative of the hospital reportedly pointed out that there was no threat to anyone in the medical facility.

"There is nothing to suggest there is any wider risk to anyone at the hospital. The individual is now being taken to Salisbury District Hospital which has the ability to carry out the appropriate specialist tests. Salisbury District Hospital has seen a number of members of the public who have come to the hospital with health concerns since this incident started and none have required any treatment. We would like to reiterate the advice from Public Health England that the risk to the wider public remains low," the hospital’s representative said.

Over the weekend, the couple, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, was hospitalized after being exposed to a toxic substance.

The UK authorities subsequently said that the couple had been poisoned by the Novichok military-grade nerve agent, which was used in the attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury, located several miles from Amesbury.

On Friday, the Scotland Yard said that the complex investigation of how a British couple was exposed to a Novychok-type nerve agent in Amesbury, Wiltshire may take months to be completed due to challenges posed by the case. The police also said there was no evidence that Sturgess and Rowley had visited any of the contaminated sites linked to the Salisbury incident.

However, Metropolitan Police said in a statement Thursday that the possible connection between the nerve agent incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury is the main line of the current investigation,

According to the statement, police officers have interviewed several key witnesses. They are also trawling more than 1,300 hours of CCTV footage, which has been collected so far.

Police cordons remain in place at a number of sites in the Amesbury and Salisbury areas and meticulous and systematic searches are ongoing there, the Scotland Yard emphasized.