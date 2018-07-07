Romanian MiG-21 Crashes During Exhibition Leaving Pilot Dead - Defense Ministry

"The MiG [21] Lancer jet from the 86 Base located in Fetesti crashed on Saturday, July 7, some 10 kilometers north of the base," the statement said.
In a later statement, the ministry said that the pilot died in the incident.
"Lt. Florin Rotaru, a pilot of the MiG Lancer crashed in Fetesti, died," the statement said adding that the pilot was 37 years old.
BREAKING: A #MIG21 Lancer #crashed some minutes ago in #Fetesti #Romania. UPDATE The pilot died in accident said Foreign Minister. This is the photo after crash. #AJStream #AJNewsGrid @KamahlAJE @LeahHardingAJE @andrewchappelle @sarakhairat @mmbilal @FemiOke @ASE @DanMing pic.twitter.com/s3FLG68w2S— Adrian Pacurariu (@adrianpacurariu) July 7, 2018
The Romanian Defense Ministry created a special commission to investigate the cause of the incident.
