Romanian MiG-21 Crashes During Exhibition Leaving Pilot Dead - Defense Ministry

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - A Romanian MiG-21 (NATO reporting name Fishbed) fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an exhibition flight in the country's south leaving the pilot dead, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The MiG [21] Lancer jet from the 86 Base located in Fetesti crashed on Saturday, July 7, some 10 kilometers north of the base," the statement said.

In a later statement, the ministry said that the pilot died in the incident.

"Lt. Florin Rotaru, a pilot of the MiG Lancer crashed in Fetesti, died," the statement said adding that the pilot was 37 years old.

​The Romanian Defense Ministry created a special commission to investigate the cause of the incident.