German Parties Urge Seehofer to 'Clean Up Mess' as Petition Demands Resignation

The German interior minister had previously suggested that the country must take unilateral steps in order to strengthen its borders and stop the excessive influx of migrants. He also delivered an ultimatum to Chancellor Merkel demanding that the migration issues be resolved, threatening to resign otherwise.

Briefly after the German ruling coalition partners, Merkel's CDU and SPD, managed to reach a common ground on migration issues by agreeing to turn down certain asylum-seekers on the basis of bilateral agreements with other EU countries, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer again restated his plan for unilateral actions. In an interview with Der Spiegel he said that in case no bilateral deals are struck to return migrants to the countries where they originally applied for asylum, Germany would have to return to a plan to turn down migrants at its border.

Seehofer's actions have drawn wide criticism in German society. A petition calling for his resignation, published on the Change.org platform on July 6 by one of the country's social workers, had gathered 40,000 signatures in a matter of hours.

Germany's political parties also haven't refrained from scolding the interior minister. Burkhard Lischka, the interior affairs spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), told German newspaper Rheinische Zeitung that Seehofer has to "clean up the mess" that he created in the last several days.

Christian Lindner, the head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), said that the minister's row with his coalition party cost Germany its reputation and forecasted that it would cost Seehofer, who is also the head of the CSU party, votes during the next elections. The co-head of the Green Party/Union 90, Robert Habeck, has scolded Seehofer for allegedly putting his personal agenda above the stability of Germany.

