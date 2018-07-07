Register
15:04 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Horst Seehofer, the leader of the right wing Bavarian Christian Social Union said that no society could cope with such prolonged increases in migrants influxes, saying Merkel had sent completely the wrong signal to the world.

    German Parties Urge Seehofer to 'Clean Up Mess' as Petition Demands Resignation

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    The German interior minister had previously suggested that the country must take unilateral steps in order to strengthen its borders and stop the excessive influx of migrants. He also delivered an ultimatum to Chancellor Merkel demanding that the migration issues be resolved, threatening to resign otherwise.

    Briefly after the German ruling coalition partners, Merkel's CDU and SPD, managed to reach a common ground on migration issues by agreeing to turn down certain asylum-seekers on the basis of bilateral agreements with other EU countries, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer again restated his plan for unilateral actions. In an interview with Der Spiegel he said that in case no bilateral deals are struck to return migrants to the countries where they originally applied for asylum, Germany would have to return to a plan to turn down migrants at its border.

    Seehofer's actions have drawn wide criticism in German society. A petition calling for his resignation, published on the Change.org platform on July 6 by one of the country's social workers, had gathered 40,000 signatures in a matter of hours.

    READ MORE: CDU/CSU Migrant Deal Unlikely to Become Gain for Seehofer, Merkel — Politicians

    Germany's political parties also haven't refrained from scolding the interior minister. Burkhard Lischka, the interior affairs spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), told German newspaper Rheinische Zeitung that Seehofer has to "clean up the mess" that he created in the last several days.

    Christian Lindner, the head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), said that the minister's row with his coalition party cost Germany its reputation and forecasted that it would cost Seehofer, who is also the head of the CSU party, votes during the next elections. The co-head of the Green Party/Union 90, Robert Habeck, has scolded Seehofer for allegedly putting his personal agenda above the stability of Germany.

    READ MORE: Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis', Not Migration Problem

    Germany's interior minister and head of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, has demanded that Chancellor Merkel, who is the leader of the CSU's long-lasting ally — the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), took steps towards solving migration issues in the country, threatening to resign otherwise.

    Many German political analysts have suggested that such an ultimatum may lead to a collapse of the ruling coalition. The CDU and SPD later reached an agreement to return certain migrants to the countries where they first applied for asylum, in case such bilateral agreements are reached with other EU member states.

    Related:

    Seehofer Warns Hard Brexit to Weaken EU's Security, Jeopardizes Citizens' Lives
    CDU/CSU Migrant Deal Unlikely to Become Gain for Seehofer, Merkel - Politicians
    Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis’, Not Migration Problem
    'Small Truce': Merkel-Seehofer Deal Cannot Be Stable Basis for Gov't Work – MP
    'Both Merkel and Seehofer are Balancing on a Knife's Edge' - Analyst
    Germany's Seehofer Delays Resignation Amid Clash With Merkel on Migration
    Merkel Agrees With Seehofer on Need to Reduce Migration to EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse