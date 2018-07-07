Court Brings Charges Against Policeman Who Shot Man in Nantes - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Formal charges have been brought against the police officer, who shot dead a driver during a roadside check in the French city of Nantes earlier this week, Europe 1 radio station reported on Saturday.

According to the Europe 1, a court investigator on Thursday evening brought charges of intentional wounding, which had an unintentionally fatal result, against the policeman.

The decision was made after a series of riots in several neighborhoods of Nantes earlier this week, with protesters clashing with the police forces. The unrest was triggered by news about the local resident's death from the hand of the police officers.

Police shot the young man late on Tuesday after he refused to undergo an identity check. The law enforcement agents claimed the shooting was part of the legitimate defense, while some witnesses reportedly said the police acted without a warning. The police officer who opened fire was then detained, and stated when questioned, that he shot the young man accidentally.