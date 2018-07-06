Turkey to Retaliate if US Slaps Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase - Ankara

Turkey intends to respond to the US in the event Washington decides to impose sanctions due to the purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems by Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated at a meeting with the editors of the Anadolu agency.

"They say 'if you buy the S-400, we’ll impose sanctions.' If you impose sanctions, you will see our answer. If you want such relations, then this is your choice," the Foreign Minister said, commenting on the issue of possible sanctions.

The US approach, requiring other countries to join sanctions against Russia, is unacceptable, Cavusoglu stated.

"We see that the United States and the Russian Federation have problems, the US decided on sanctions because of interference in the elections. If I have a bad relationship with someone, would I call and tell everyone, 'Do not be friends with him.' Is this reasonable? Therefore, we do not accept this… We are buying the S-400 — and are you imposing sanctions against us for this? Relations will not proceed with this type of approach. If there are sanctions, we will respond," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW