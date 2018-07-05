Moscow Slams Demolition of Soviet Monuments in Poland as 'Crippling' History

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow is strongly against the state-level campaign to demolish monuments to Soviet soldiers in Poland, as such actions are ruining the two countries’ common history, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Unwilling to respond to our insistent signals and demands to stop this outrage, Warsaw says that the demolition of the monuments in honor of the [Soviet] liberator soldiers will continue… We strongly oppose the current line of Warsaw in military memorial affairs, it hits our common history, just trying to cripple it," Zakharova told a briefing.

© Wikipedia / sfu Russia to Give Asymmetric Response to Demolition of Soviet Monuments in Poland

Amendments to the law banning propaganda of communism or another totalitarian systems were enforced in Poland last fall. The law presupposes, among other things, the demolition of Soviet monuments in public places within 12 months.

According to the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, it will apply to more than 450 monuments throughout the country, 230 of which are monuments to soldiers of the Red Army.

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a war against monuments was being waged in Poland and Russophobia was being consciously, consistently, and broadly planted as a national idea.