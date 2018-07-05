Bottle With Deadly Poison Stolen From Dutch Museum - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bottle with a powerful paralyzing poison was stolen from Museum Boerhaave, located in the western Dutch city of Leiden, the NL Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The bottle, which has a label reading Curare, was kept in a safe before being stolen from there in the early hours of Wednesday, the outlet said.

The police had started an investigation to find the poison, and the authorities warned anyone who found the bottle to not touch it, the media outlet added.

READ MORE: UK Minister: Amesbury Poisoning Not Targeted Attack, Not Linked to Skripals

Curare was used by indigenous peoples of South America during hunting. The poison was subsequently brought to Europe. In the Netherlands, the substance is used as a muscle relaxant during euthanasia, according to the newspaper.