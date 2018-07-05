Register
16:59 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Sputnik

    Detention of Sputnik Latvia's Senior Editor Violates Press Freedom - IFJ Chief

    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) President Philippe Leruth told Sputnik that he considered the detention of the Sputnik Latvia senior editor in Riga infringement on media freedom.

    "Even though journalists are not above the law, the detention of a journalist always raise the question whether press freedom is infringed or not. In this very case, the fact [that] no report was filed, and the only questions went about our colleague's activity as senior editor of Sputnik Latvia and the work of the outlet in Latvia, and even though a detention of fewer than 12 hours isn't considered as a formal detention in this country, we can't consider this episode on another way than as an attempt to intimidate a journalist, and hereby as an infringement of press freedom," Leruth said.

    READ MORE: Sputnik Editor-In-Chief Responds to Poroshenko's Attempt to Teach Her Russian

    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    US to Keep Exploiting Eastern Europe, Baltic States to End Nord Stream 2- Uniper
    Earlier in the day, Sputnik Latvia website's senior editor Valentins Rozencovs said that he had been detained in Riga by the security police upon his arrival from Moscow and released almost 12 hours later. He noted that security services questioned him about his work as Sputnik Latvia's senior editor and the outlet's work in the country.

    Addressing the issue, Sputnik's Press Service underlined that such situations have become a routine thing in the Baltic States, troubled by the increasing popularity of the agency, which provides a point of view "different from what they consider the only right one."

    Related:

    Sputnik Latvia's Editor-In-Chief Detained For 12 Hours By Police in Riga
    Sputnik, RIA Novosti Ukraine Blocked in Ukraine According to New Sanctions List
    IFJ, EFJ Condemn Kiev's 'Intimidation Campaign' Against Journalists
    Tags:
    detention, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Sputnik, Riga, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse