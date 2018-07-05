Detention of Sputnik Latvia's Senior Editor Violates Press Freedom - IFJ Chief

"Even though journalists are not above the law, the detention of a journalist always raise the question whether press freedom is infringed or not. In this very case, the fact [that] no report was filed, and the only questions went about our colleague's activity as senior editor of Sputnik Latvia and the work of the outlet in Latvia, and even though a detention of fewer than 12 hours isn't considered as a formal detention in this country, we can't consider this episode on another way than as an attempt to intimidate a journalist, and hereby as an infringement of press freedom," Leruth said.
Addressing the issue, Sputnik's Press Service underlined that such situations have become a routine thing in the Baltic States, troubled by the increasing popularity of the agency, which provides a point of view "different from what they consider the only right one."
