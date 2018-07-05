Over 60% of French Worried About Country's Future Economic Situation - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the Odoxa pollster, supporters of the National Rally party (RN, formerly the Front National) are concerned over the country's economy more than others.

Sixty-four percent of the French are concerned over the future of the country's economy, a growth of 1 percent from June, a poll showed.

About 85 percent of the National Rally party are doubting the future. Supporters of LaRem, the party founded by French President Emmanuel Macron, showed the most confidence in their country's future, with only 23 percent among them feeling the opposite.

The pollster also asked respondents about their expectations from the head of France's main employer-union MEDEF, who will be elected next week.

Eighty-three percent said they would like the new MEDEF chief to propose measures to control the growth of salaries of top managers, while 80 percent wanted the union leader to put an emphasis on adding worker representatives to company administration councils.

Moreover, 67 percent of respondents stated they would like MEDEF to agree that the companies that prefer mostly short-term contracts should be taxed more heavily, while 57 percent wanted the union head to demand a lower tax burden on French business in order to align the taxation with the impact on German companies.

The survey was carried out on June 27-28 among 967 people aged over 18.