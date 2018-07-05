Sputnik Latvia's Editor-In-Chief Detained For 12 Hours By Police in Riga

The Latvian National Council on electronic media previously opposed the use of Sputnik's materials in state-financed news outlets, claiming that the "spending of Latvian taxpayers' money to strengthen Sputnik and popularize its brand is not in the interests of Latvian society."

According to Editor-In-Chief Valentins Rozencovs, he was detained on Wednesday in Riga and 12 hours later released by the police.

"Yesterday, at 22:40 [19:40 GMT] I was detained in Riga for a conversation, as they [the police] called it, upon my arrival from Moscow. They did not file any reports. The security police were interested in my work as senior editor of Sputnik Latvia and the work of the outlet itself in Latvia. I spent all night at the security police headquarters. I was released this morning, in less than 12 hours. This is not considered a formal detention in Latvia," Rozencovs, who is a Latvian citizen, said.

