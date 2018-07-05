Register
13:32 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beggar

    Danish Gov't Under Fire by Left-Wingers as Only Foreigners Convicted of Begging

    CC BY 4.0 / Tiia Monto / Charles Bridge - beggar
    Europe
    Get short URL
    126

    Following the introduction of harsher "anti-begging" laws in Denmark, a person may be prosecuted for begging without prior warning and one of the reasons is that begging creates an "inconvenience" for members of the public.

    Denmark's legislation against begging, introduced in 2017, has so far resulted in convictions of only foreign citizens, raising concerns about police discrimination.

    According to the Christian newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad, the "anti-beggning" law resulted in convictions for 52 foreign nationals, including 32 Romanians and at least five Bulgarians, but no Danes. Of the individuals convicted, 49 foreigners were sentenced to 14 days in prison, while the remaining three only spent a week behind bars.

    The prevalence of foreigners amid a conspicuous absence of Danes has spurred concerns about ongoing discrimination by Danish police, despite Conservative Justice Minister Søren Pape Poulsen making it clear that no discrimination must occur in relation to the law.

    "Given that expert assessments find that half of begging is done by Danes, these new numbers suggest discrimination is occurring in police work," Maja Løvbjerg Hansen of charity Gadejuristen ("Street Lawyer"), which provides legal help to underprivileged individuals.

    READ MORE: Denmark Will Cease to Be Lutheran by 2050 With Current Migration — Sociologist

    Copenhagen Police Deputy Chief Superintendent Jakob Søndergaard has denied any allegations of discrimination and stressed that charges against Danish nationals for breaking the begging law were also in the pipeline.

    The recent spate of convictions with regard to the anti-begging law has also left Danish political parties divided.

    Left-wing opposition parties the Alternative and the Red-Green Alliance both shared their concern over the law specifically targeting foreign citizens.

    "I really hope discrimination is not taking place, but I fear it is," Rosa Lund of the Red-Green Alliance told Kristeligt Dagblad.

    READ MORE: Does Denmark Really Want to Banish Asylum Rejects to Deserted Island?

    By contrast, Martin Henriksen, immigration spokesman for the right-wing Danish People's Party said he was pleased with the skewed results, stressing that they totally correspond with the initial aim of the law.

    "We wanted to target foreign beggars from the very start and would have liked to see the law specifically mention foreigners. It is a good thing that the law is working as intended," Henriksen said. "For many years, the number of foreign homeless and beggars in Copenhagen and other large towns has been overwhelming. We have not solved the problem 100 percent, but we have advanced a great deal," he added.

    Danish law and international conventions prevent discrimination based on race.

    Related:

    On the Mooch: Copenhagen Struggles With Roma Beggars
    Denmark Will Cease to Be Lutheran by 2050 With Current Migration - Sociologist
    Denmark to Drill Hundreds of Toddlers in Danish Values Amid Ghetto Clampdown
    Does Denmark Really Want to Banish Asylum Rejects to Deserted Island?
    Tags:
    beggars, discrimination, Alternative (Denmark), Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten ) party, Danish People's Party, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse