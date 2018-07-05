Roscosmos Will Not Take Part in Farnborough Airshow in UK – Press Service

Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation will not participate in the Farnborough Airshow set to take place in the United Kingdom in mid-July, head of the corporation’s press service Vladimir Ustimenko told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The Roscosmos corporation will not take part in the exhibition," Ustimenko said.
However, he did not explain the reasoning behind the corporation's decision.
The Farnborough International Airshow has been held annually since 1948.
In 2014, the Russian delegation did not take part in the event because of visa problems.
The 2018 Farnborough Airshow in the United Kingdom will be held from July 16 to July 22.
