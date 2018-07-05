Eleven Detained After New Wave of Protests in France’s Nantes - Reports

The detentions were mainly carried out in the Breil area, where a local resident was shot during a police inspection, BFM reported citing sources.

Last night French law enforcement detained eleven protesters during street riots, that flared up again in the city of Nantes (western France) after a police officer shot a local resident while checking documents, BFMTV broadcaster reports.

A young man was shot late on July 4, after he refused to comply with police requests during a roadside check. The police insist that the shot was fired in self-defense, while some witnesses say the police fired without warning.

The shooting led to an outbreak of violence in the neighborhood of Breil; Molotov cocktails were thrown and cars set on fire, BFMTV reported. The violence then proceeded spread to other areas of the city.

According to the media outlet, the authorities had the young man on file for committing several thefts with a group of people. There was even an arrest warrant issued for him.

The car he was driving was reportedly put on notice by the Rennes city police over drug trafficking suspicions.