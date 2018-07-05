Eleven Detained After New Wave of Protests in France’s Nantes - Reports

Last night French law enforcement detained eleven protesters during street riots, that flared up again in the city of Nantes (western France) after a police officer shot a local resident while checking documents, BFMTV broadcaster reports.
A young man was shot late on July 4, after he refused to comply with police requests during a roadside check. The police insist that the shot was fired in self-defense, while some witnesses say the police fired without warning.
READ MORE: VIDEO Released of French Gangster's EPIC Helicopter Jailbreak
According to the media outlet, the authorities had the young man on file for committing several thefts with a group of people. There was even an arrest warrant issued for him.
The car he was driving was reportedly put on notice by the Rennes city police over drug trafficking suspicions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)