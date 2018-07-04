WATCH UAV Carry Out Kamikaze Attack Against French Nuclear Plant

A world-famous environmentalist organization used drones to stage an attack on a nuclear power plant in France, in an apparent bid to expose the facility’s vulnerability.

A pair of drones operated by Greenpeace activists flew straight into the Electricity de France’s (EDF) nuclear power plant located in Bugey, near Lyon.

French police reportedly managed to intercept one of the drones while the other, adorned with a miniature Superman costume, crashed into a spent fuel storage facility.

Is it a bird? 🐦

Is it a plane? ✈️



No… it's a drone dressed up as Superman, exposing how vulnerable French #nuclear power plants are ☢️ pic.twitter.com/5mBWJxNjSa — Greenpeace EU (@GreenpeaceEU) 3 июля 2018 г.

​While Greenpeace declared that their goal was to demonstrate the vulnerability of such installations to outside attacks, EDF announced that the "attack" posed no threat to the plant’s security and that the company intends to file a complaint with the police.