21:27 GMT +304 July 2018
    Brexit themed beermats and magazines in JD Wetherspoon's pub, Edinburgh, Scotland.

    Two-Thirds of Britons Thinking Brexit Going Badly Put Blame on Government – Poll

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 68 percent of UK people who believe that Brexit is going badly tend to blame the situation on the government, yet Remain and Leave voters considerably differ on the issue, the YouGov pollster said Wednesday in a statement.

    "Two thirds (68%) of those who think Brexit is currently going badly say that it is the government’s fault. This includes three quarters who voted Remain (77%) and 58% of Leave voters," the statement said.

    The findings show that, while Remain voters are much more likely to accuse the government than they are to blame any other group, Brexiteers equally see fault with the European Union (58 percent, against 25 percent of Remainders) and the government (58 percent).

    According to the poll, Remain and Leave voters also tend to blame each other for the situation in roughly equal proportions. A total of 42 percent of Remainders put the blame on Brexiteers, while 39 percent of Leave voters blame their Remain-voting counterparts.

    Only 16 percent of UK people believe that Brexit is going well so far, while Leave voters are far more likely to think so than Remainders (26 percent against 6 percent), the pollster said.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016, but the vote left the country divided almost equally into Remainers and Brexiteers. The UK-EU Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.

