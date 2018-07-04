UK Steps Closer to Legalizing Cannabis-Related Medicine

England's top medical adviser says there is enough evidence showing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis based medicines for some conditions giving the green light for the next phase of a review into the substance.

The conclusion by Professor Dame Sally Davies has led to the new Home Secretary Sajid Javid to commission another review into cannabis as a medicinal product which could lead to the reclassification of the drug within weeks.

"There is clear evidence from highly respected and trusted research institutions that some cannabis based medicinal products have therapeutic benefits for some medical conditions," Professor Dame Sally said in her report.

The Government's chief medical adviser, Dame Sally Davies, has said doctors should be able to prescribe medicinal cannabis in a move that could pave the way for a change in the rules on medicinal cannabis within weeks. — Andrew Keogh (@CrimeLineLaw) July 4, 2018

Cannabis based medicinal products are categorized as a Schedule 1 drug so not considered to have any therapeutic benefits. However by removing that categorization, doctors would be able to prescribe it under extremely controlled conditions.

BREAKING NEWS Professor Dame Sally Davies concludes that #cannabis-based medicinal products should be moved out of a Schedule 1 classification. #EndOurPain #drugspolicy https://t.co/yzN7ZhBacH pic.twitter.com/zApcw2liH6 — Cannabis Law Reform (@CLEARUK) July 3, 2018

There is evidence that cannabis can improve people with chronic pain conditions and those suffering from sleep apnoea, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis.

Prof Dame Sally Davies @CMO_England review https://t.co/FoQbxrnuuk "My recommendation is that cannabis based medicinal products are moved out of Schedule 1 of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001." #Synthetic #cannabinoids — Wai Liu (@Wai_Liu) July 3, 2018

The reclassification of cannabis discussion started again after a mother returned from Canada with cannabis related medicine for her son only to have it confiscated at Heathrow Airport.

Charlotte Caldwell told me she was heart-broken when medicinal cannabis she’d tried to bring into Britain to treat her 12-year-old son Billy’s severe epilepsy was confiscated at Heathrow this morning.



She’s in the Home Office now demanding its return.pic.twitter.com/vvFnqaVX0o — Lauren Clarke (@rensyclarke) June 11, 2018

A national debate ensued and a review into the use of cannabis was commissioned after the emotional case of the mother desperate to give her 12 year old son the cannabis based epilepsy medicine emerged in the British press.

A mother plans to protest UK drug laws by smuggling cannabis oil into Heathrow, claiming it saved her son's life. Should we relax laws around medicinal marijuana like other countries have? pic.twitter.com/l4visgAPrU — LBC (@LBC) June 10, 2018

The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs will now consider the conclusions made by England's chief medical adviser and decide whether the drug can be re-categorized and rescheduled for medicinal use.

"The position we find ourselves in currently is not satisfactory. It's not satisfactory for the parents, it's not satisfactory for the doctors, and it's not satisfactory for me," Sajid Javid told MPs

"I have now come to the conclusion that this is the right time to review the scheduling of cannabis" Javid told MPs.

