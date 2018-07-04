'Fake News': Pro-Brexit Politician Denies He's Launching a Coup Against UK PM

The prospect of a leadership challenge against UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been on the cards for a while, with some members of her party willing to vote against a proposed Brexit deal if certain conditions are breached, potentially “collapsing” the government.

Eurosceptic Tory politician Jacob Rees-Mogg has denied claims that he’s plotting a coup against PM May, refuting allegations by an ex-minister, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, Phillip Lee, a former cabinet minister, insisted that there is “no doubt” a coup against May is being planned by hardline Tory Brexiteers. He called on MPs and the entire Conservative Party to collectively “stand against this nonsense.”

In addition to dismissing claims of his involvement in a coup, Mogg also described reports, initially made by The Times, citing a political source, of him seeking out a PR firm to challenge PM May as “fake news” and a “completely bogus story.”

Moreover, Mogg denied reports of him building a £750,000 (around $990,000 at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) war chest to fight a leadership contest.

“As far as I am aware that's a completely bogus story. It is what Mr. Trump might call fake news. I've never heard of this war chest. I've never heard of these PR companies. And I don't know where the story has come from,” Mogg told Channel 4 News on July 3.

He took the opportunity to reiterate that he would not support a deal presented by PM May which kept the UK tied to the EU single market or customs union.

"It's not for me to issue warnings to the prime minister. I fully support the prime minister, but I cannot guarantee to support a policy that doesn't deliver on the manifesto commitments,” he warned.

Brexit has divided opinions across the UK political spectrum, with even the ruling Tory party struggling with the internal divisions it has brought about.

Cabinet ministers will meet with the prime minister at her Chequers Court residence on Friday to discuss Brexit-related issues in a bid to finalize their strategy and position on a number of key matters, as they look to strike a deal with EU negotiators over the coming weeks and months.

