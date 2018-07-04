'Fake News': Pro-Brexit Politician Denies He's Launching a Coup Against UK PM

Eurosceptic Tory politician Jacob Rees-Mogg has denied claims that he’s plotting a coup against PM May, refuting allegations by an ex-minister, The Independent reported on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Anti-EU Politician Joins Snapchat, Set to Hire PR Firm to Challenge UK PM May
Earlier, Phillip Lee, a former cabinet minister, insisted that there is “no doubt” a coup against May is being planned by hardline Tory Brexiteers. He called on MPs and the entire Conservative Party to collectively “stand against this nonsense.”
Moreover, Mogg denied reports of him building a £750,000 (around $990,000 at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) war chest to fight a leadership contest.
“As far as I am aware that's a completely bogus story. It is what Mr. Trump might call fake news. I've never heard of this war chest. I've never heard of these PR companies. And I don't know where the story has come from,” Mogg told Channel 4 News on July 3.
He took the opportunity to reiterate that he would not support a deal presented by PM May which kept the UK tied to the EU single market or customs union.
"It's not for me to issue warnings to the prime minister. I fully support the prime minister, but I cannot guarantee to support a policy that doesn't deliver on the manifesto commitments,” he warned.
Cabinet ministers will meet with the prime minister at her Chequers Court residence on Friday to discuss Brexit-related issues in a bid to finalize their strategy and position on a number of key matters, as they look to strike a deal with EU negotiators over the coming weeks and months.
READ MORE: Brexit Brawl: UK Businesses Reportedly Stand Up to Government Customs Plan
All comments
Show new comments (0)