15:18 GMT +304 July 2018
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May on EU Summit in Brussels

    'Fake News': Pro-Brexit Politician Denies He's Launching a Coup Against UK PM

    Europe
    The prospect of a leadership challenge against UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been on the cards for a while, with some members of her party willing to vote against a proposed Brexit deal if certain conditions are breached, potentially “collapsing” the government.

    Eurosceptic Tory politician Jacob Rees-Mogg has denied claims that he’s plotting a coup against PM May, refuting allegations by an ex-minister, The Independent reported on Wednesday.  

    READ MORE: Anti-EU Politician Joins Snapchat, Set to Hire PR Firm to Challenge UK PM May

    Earlier, Phillip Lee, a former cabinet minister, insisted that there is “no doubt” a coup against May is being planned by hardline Tory Brexiteers. He called on MPs and the entire Conservative Party to collectively “stand against this nonsense.”

    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to speak to the media on Embankment Pier without boarding a fishing boat that went on to take part in a protest stunt with fish being thrown off it into the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018
    Rees-Mogg Blasts May's EU Customs Plan as 'Cretinous'
    In addition to dismissing claims of his involvement in a coup, Mogg also described reports, initially made by The Times, citing a political source, of him seeking out a PR firm to challenge PM May as “fake news” and a “completely bogus story.”

    Moreover, Mogg denied reports of him building a £750,000 (around $990,000 at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) war chest to fight a leadership contest.

    “As far as I am aware that's a completely bogus story. It is what Mr. Trump might call fake news. I've never heard of this war chest. I've never heard of these PR companies. And I don't know where the story has come from,” Mogg told Channel 4 News on July 3.

    He took the opportunity to reiterate that he would not support a deal presented by PM May which kept the UK tied to the EU single market or customs union.

    "It's not for me to issue warnings to the prime minister. I fully support the prime minister, but I cannot guarantee to support a policy that doesn't deliver on the manifesto commitments,” he warned.

    Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Guy Verhofstadt, addresses the media during a media conference called 'Russia after the elections - An evaluation of democracy and the rule of law in Putin's Russia' at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 6, 2012
    EU Brexit Negotiator Praises Dutch PM for Standing Up to Trump Over Trade
    Brexit has divided opinions across the UK political spectrum, with even the ruling Tory party struggling with the internal divisions it has brought about.

    Cabinet ministers will meet with the prime minister at her Chequers Court residence on Friday to discuss Brexit-related issues in a bid to finalize their strategy and position on a number of key matters, as they look to strike a deal with EU negotiators over the coming weeks and months.  

    READ MORE: Brexit Brawl: UK Businesses Reportedly Stand Up to Government Customs Plan

    Tags:
    customs union, fake news, coup, Brexit, UK Government, Conservative Party, European Union, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
