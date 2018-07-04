'EU States May Shape Courts According to Own Traditions' - Polish PM

Poland and the European Union have been at loggerheads over the country's judiciary legislation since late 2017, with the bloc threatening to introduce sanctions against Warsaw and suspend some of its rights as an EU member.

European Union member states have the right to shape their judiciaries according to their own traditions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the European Parliament on Wednesday, refuting the bloc's criticism of its court reforms.

The prime minister's statement comes two days after the EU launched a legal action against Poland over its Supreme Court legislation. According to the bloc, the changes will undermine the judicial independence in Poland and thus run counter to the EU law.

Now Poland has a month to respond to the EU's announcement or the dispute will be settled by the the European Court of Justice.

In December 2017, the European Commission triggered Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty over "systemic threats" to the rule of law posed by Poland's controversial judiciary legislation. Eventually, this procedure is paving the way for sanctions against Poland and suspending some of its rights as an EU member.

